Building Traditions: LEGO Embraces The Lunar New Year At 1 Utama

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Danish toy maker The LEGO Group has unveiled its latest cultural crossover: a collection celebrating the Year of the Snake.

The new releases represent the company’s most ambitious foray into Chinese festive merchandise.

At the heart of this collection is the 80116 LEGO Trotting Lantern, a playful interpretation of traditional Chinese lanterns that incorporates, for the first time, LEGO’s proprietary light brick technology.

The LEGO light brick activates when you press down on the rotating top, adding a charming glow to your display.

The 80116 LEGO Trotting Lantern includes a fold-out design revealing three festive scenes and comes with five minifigures, allowing for imaginative play centred around Chinese traditions. (Pix: The LEGO Group)

From Bricks to Blossoms

Its companion piece, the 80117 LEGO Good Fortune, offers a meditation on Chinese symbolism through intricately designed fans and vases adorned with magpies and spring blossoms—a marked departure from the company’s typically more structured architectural sets.

The set also includes a calligraphy pen paired with a scroll displaying the Chinese spring character.

The 80117 LEGO Good Fortune represents themes of love, good health, prosperity, and joy, making it a meaningful addition to festive displays. (Pix: The LEGO Group)

The collection extends beyond traditional building sets to include home décor pieces.

The 40813 LEGO Lucky Cat, designed to bring prosperity and good fortune, joins a botanical collection featuring the 10342 Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet, 10343 Mini Orchid, and 10344 Lucky Bamboo sets, offering permanent alternatives to traditional festive flowers.

The toy giant’s new Lucky Cat building set isn’t just another brick in the wall; it’s a meticulously designed tribute to the iconic Maneki-neko, those beloved feline figures you’ve spotted waving their paws in Asian restaurants and shops worldwide. (Pix: The LEGO Group)

Interactive Celebrations at 1 Utama

The launch coincides with an elaborate installation at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, where from 10 January to 9 February, visitors will encounter a curious amalgamation of Eastern and Western play traditions.

A six-meter-tall e-lantern serves as the centrepiece, while activities include building LEGO koi fish and collecting digital persimmons—a distinctly modern take on age-old Lunar New Year customs.

Ágnes Molnár, Head of Marketing Singapore, Malaysia, Travel Retail APAC at The LEGO Group, said the Lunar New Year is a special time for families to come together.

At The LEGO Group, they aim to make these moments even more special through the power of play.

We are excited to celebrate the Year of the Snake with our latest festive sets and exciting event, in partnership with 1 Utama for the third consecutive year. By combining play with Chinese traditions, we hope to create lasting memories, while inspiring creativity, connection, and a deeper appreciation for Chinese culture.

Visitors can expect various themed activities and showcases related to LEGO, providing fun for families and children. (Pix: The LEGO Group)

Exclusive Rewards and Retail Channels

The celebration includes exclusive promotions for shoppers.

Customers can redeem a limited edition LEGO Ang Bao with purchases of RM168 or more, a LEGO Red Ceramic Mug at RM488 spend, and various special edition sets at different spending tiers.

Additional benefits include E-Angpau rewards worth up to RM88 through ONESHOP purchases and LEGO Mini Backpacks for 1PAY users.

The collection is available through LEGO Certified Stores and major retailers across Malaysia, as well as official online channels on Lazada and Shopee.

East Meets West: LEGO’s Cultural Storytelling Strategy

The collection marks LEGO’s seventh year of producing Chinese Traditional Festival sets, a program that has evolved from simple novelty items to sophisticated cultural artefacts.

LEGO’s approach suggests a new paradigm in an era where toy manufacturers often struggle to remain relevant in rapidly digitalizing markets: one where plastic bricks become vessels for cultural storytelling.

Whether this fusion of Danish minimalism and Chinese symbolism will resonate with consumers remains to be seen.

However, as traditional retailers worldwide grapple with changing consumer habits, LEGO’s bold cultural pivot might offer a blueprint for how Western brands can authentically engage with Eastern traditions.

READ MORE: When Japanese Art History Meets Danish Bricks: A New Wave Of Creative Meditation

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.