[Watch] What Chef Wei Loon’s Story Of Resilience Can Teach Us Over A Cup Of L’OR Espresso

Let me tell you, there’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a story that not only inspires but gives you that ‘woah, I’ve got no excuse’ moment. And if you’re in need of a motivational pick-me-up (with maybe a cup of coffee in hand), let me introduce you to the incredible Chef Wei Loon.

This Malaysian pastry chef has a story so mind-blowing that it’ll make you rethink what it means to fail… and to come back stronger. Spoiler alert: he went from crushing failure to making history on the world stage. Let’s dive into it.

The Chef’s Unexpected Calling

(Wei Loon Tan via Facebook)

Wei Loon didn’t plan to be a chef. Starting with hotel management, he envisioned a future in guest services. But an internship in a pastry kitchen changed everything.

Jean Francois Arnaud, Wei Loon, Niklesh Sharma.

(Little Black Pastry Box/APCA Chef Online/Wei Loon Tan via Facebook)

The blend of art and science captivated him, and he committed to mastering the craft, learning from renowned chefs like Jean Francois Arnaud and Niklesh Sharma.

When The Dough Collapsed…

(Wei Loon Tan via Facebook)

But mastery doesn’t come without some bumps… or in this case, collapses.

Fast forward to the 2013 World Cup in Lyon—Wei Loon and his team prepared tirelessly. But disaster struck just 5 minutes before the presentation: one of their masterpieces collapsed. Years of effort reduced to heartbreak.

“It was devastating,” he said. “For me. My team. We lost the competition. We failed ourselves. We failed at our craft.”

Most would’ve quit, but not Wei Loon.

From Crumbs to Celebration

(Wei Loon Tan via Facebook)

Using failure as fuel, Wei Loon returned stronger. In 2019, he and his team redefined pastry art, winning the World Cup and becoming Malaysia’s first champions. His story proves that failure is just a stepping stone to greatness.

Inspiring the Next Generation

(Wei Loon Tan via Facebook)

Now, Wei Loon channels his passion into Enchante Patisserie and mentoring future chefs, emphasizing that failure isn’t an end—it’s the start of something greater.

Failing is good. It doesn’t matter if it’s in your kitchen or on the world stage. It’s only the beginning towards greatness. Chef Wei Loon.

A Personal Takeaway (and a Cup of Coffee)

(L’OR Malaysia/Wei Loon Tan via Facebook)

Hearing Chef Wei Loon’s story made me reflect on my own moments of failure. We’ve all been there, right? That gut-punch feeling when something you worked so hard on falls apart—literally or figuratively. But stories like his remind me that failure isn’t the end. It’s a chance to rebuild, rethink, and come back stronger.

And honestly? Whenever I feel like giving up, I’ve found that a good cup of coffee does wonders for my mindset. There’s something about the rich aroma and bold flavour of L’OR Espresso Coffee that just sets the tone for a comeback. It’s like a little pep talk in a cup.

