Stay One Step Ahead: How To Keep Your Travel Plans Smooth & Stress-Free

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s finally happening!

After months of “Where should we go?” and “Who’s booking tickets?”, your travel plans have officially escaped the group chat purgatory.

(Credit: Pinterest)

Once your flights are booked, passports renewed, and hotels sorted, the countdown begins to explore new places, savour delicious food, and make unforgettable memories!

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

Then the big day rolls around, and your squad shows up at the airport feeling super excited. Everything’s going great… until it’s not.

Suddenly, you get stopped at check-in. And uh-oh. Turns out, you’re on Malaysia’s travel restriction list because of… (surprise 🫣)… UNRESOLVED INCOME TAX ISSUES!

Too late to do anything about it now. You’re just stuck there while your friends leave without you. All that money you spent on transport, accommodation, and activities? Gone 💨🍂. Your precious annual leave? Burned 🔥.

Why Did This Happen You Ask?

Well here’s the deal: in Malaysia, unresolved income tax issues—like unpaid taxes or unfiled returns—can get you barred from leaving the country. This is called a Stoppage Order, and it’s enforced under Section 104 of the Income Tax Act 1967.

Translation: unresolved tax issues = no leaving the country for you.

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

If you think these cases are rare, think again! As of November 2024, 203,123 travel bans were recorded due to income tax arrears. That’s a lot of cancelled trips 😱.

The good news is, you don’t have to be that person who’s left behind!

You can avoid this travel hiccup by using MyTax, Malaysia’s Inland Revenue Board’s (HASiL) online platform and mobile app.

How MyTax Can Save Your Vacation

HASiL will make sure you receive ample notice before any travel restrictions are applied. If you’re behind on your taxes, they will contact you through letters, and emails, and you can also check your tax status via MyTax to stay on track. By responding to these reminders, you can easily avoid any issues.

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

But if you were to find yourself already on the list, don’t panic. You can also apply for a Temporary Release or have the Stoppage Order revoked directly through MyTax’s e-Sekatan Perjalanan feature (Terms and conditions apply, of course).

How MyTax Works

TL;DR—MyTax is your all-in-one digital platform for all things tax-related, where you can:

Submit Tax Returns: File your tax returns online with ease.

Check Your Tax Status: Find out if you owe any taxes or have compliance issues to stay on top of your obligations.

Settle Payments Online: Pay your tax arrears quickly and securely through the platform, eliminating the need for physical contact.

Access Your Tax Records: View your past filings, payment history, and contributions anytime, ensuring all your tax information is in one place.

Receive Notifications: Get reminders and notifications about important tax deadlines, payments, and other relevant info.

No long queues, no complicated paperwork needed—just a few clicks, and you’re done!

And let’s be real, doing your civic duty to support Malaysia’s growth is pretty cool. Just remember that every small effort helps in building a better future for everyone.

(Credit: Muhammad Faiz Zulkeflee via Unsplash)

But hey, don’t just take our word for it… This is just a general guide to keep you travel-ready. Uols adults already, kan? So manage your finances properly, okay!?

And if you need help just head over to HASiL’s webpage for more deets.

So, before you plan your next getaway, log in to MyTax or download the app and clear up any of your outstanding tax matters. It’s quick, and simple, and ensures your dream vacation stays on track. Happy travels!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.