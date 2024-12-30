[Watch] The Dongbei Flower Suit Is Back In KL, This Time As Baju Melayu & Baju Kurung

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Internet personality Li Meiyue aka Miles Moretti is back in Kuala Lumpur with the famous red Dongbei flower suit.

In a video posted on TikTok, Li strutted around the streets of Kuala Lumpur in baju Melayu featuring the Dongbei flower pattern.

He was also joined by Miss Earth Malaysia 2023 Nadira Isaac, who donned a similarly red floral baju kurung and head scarf.

They caught the eyes of passersby in the city who turned to look at and admire their clothes.

While some looked confused when Li seemingly handed out a bouquet of knit flowers, the reception towards their fashionable struts was generally positive.

Netizens said they both looked like a handsome couple and especially loved seeing the traditional clothes made using the striking Dongbei flower pattern.

Previously, Li was spotted filming a McDonald’s commercial with Malaysian model Wilson Tan. Both men wore red suits featuring the McDonald’s logo while walking around Bukit Bintang.

