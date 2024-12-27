The Year Of The Snake Meets The Spirit Of The Tiger

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tiger Beer is orchestrating what might be the most ambitious lunar celebration in its storied history.

The brewing giant’s latest campaign, “Together We Roar,” arrives with all the subtlety of its namesake—which is to say, none at all.

“Chinese New Year is a time for us to roar together,” declares Julie Kuan, Tiger Beer Malaysia’s Marketing Manager, in a statement.

She’s speaking about the brand’s latest venture: a four-day festival dubbed ‘Tiger Town,’ set to transform Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s Piazza into what promises to be either a masterclass in experiential marketing or the world’s most elaborate beer garden.

With an array of exciting promotions, activations, and giveaways designed to bring fellow Tigers closer together, we are eager to see how our consumers celebrate and energise their connections with the people closest to them.

Inside Malaysia’s Most Audacious Beer Festival (And Why It Matters)

The centrepiece of this lunar spectacle, running from 9 to 12 January, is a collaboration with Tǎng Píng, the Live Cafe Bar that has become a cultural touchstone for Kuala Lumpur’s young professionals.

For RM 388, groups of eight can secure a three-hour window into what Tiger Beer envisions as the future of festive celebrations: twenty bottles of beer, traditional Yee Sang, and enough skewers to arm a small army of culinary warriors.

The festival atmosphere hits fever with electrifying performances by crowd favourites 3P and Jeryl Lee, turning Tǎng Píng into KL’s hottest lunar celebration spot.

Ready to join the celebration? Hit tigercny.tigerbeer.com to claim your spot, or pre-register for a free bottle of Tiger Crystal – because sometimes the best things in life are free.

Blending Tradition with Innovation in Nationwide CNY Push

The campaign extends beyond the confines of ‘Tiger Town,’ reaching into every corner of Malaysia’s retail landscape.

The consumer candy doesn’t stop there.

Hit up any hypermarket and you might score a Bear Multicooker Hotpot or a La Gourmet Cast Iron Pot – because nothing says “modern celebration” like premium cookware.

The 99Speedmart crowd gets their own piece of the action with exclusive Thermoflasks, while convenience store warriors can scan QR codes for a shot at Samsung’s latest flex – the Galaxy Z Fold6 – or some sweet TnG E-wallet credits.

It’s like a treasure hunt, but with better prizes than your childhood birthday party.

Bringing the Party Home

For the homebodies who prefer their revolution delivered, Drinkies is playing Santa until 12 February.

Order your carton bundles, and they’ll throw in both the Bear Hotpot and La Gourmet Cast Iron Pot – because if you’re going to hermit, you might as well hermit in style.

But beneath the carnival of promotions—which includes everything from gold coins to Samsung’s latest foldable phones—lies a more nuanced message about community and connection.

In an age where digital interfaces increasingly mediate our relationships, Tiger Beer boldly states the irreplaceable value of physical presence and shared experience.

The campaign, strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above, runs until mid-February 2025, though one suspects its impact on Malaysia’s festive marketing landscape will resonate long after the last bottle cap is popped.

And because every good celebration needs its participants to stay safe – Tiger’s keeping it real with a serious note: drink responsibly and keep the keys in your pocket if you’re drinking.

