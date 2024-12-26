Tick-Tock! Can We Save Our Oceans Before Time Runs Out?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

OK so, confession time… I’m kinda scared of the ocean. Not in a “never going near it” way—I love a good beach day and could listen to the sound of waves forever.

But the thought of diving into deep, dark waters with who-knows-what lurking below? Yeah, that’s a hard pass for me.

That said, just because I’m not signing up for a swim with sharks doesn’t mean I don’t care. Actually, the more I’ve learned about what’s happening to our oceans, the harder it is to look the other way.

So here’s the question: Is it too late to turn things around?

What’s Happening to the Ocean?

The short version? A lot. The longer version? The ocean is being hit with a triple threat—it’s warming, losing oxygen, and becoming more acidic.

1. Warming Waters

Our oceans are heating up—and fast. They’re warming at twice the rate they were 20 years ago. In 2023, ocean temperatures hit some of their highest levels since the 1950s.

This might sound like an abstract figure, but it’s not. Warmer oceans fuel stronger storms, disrupt ecosystems, and push some species to the brink of extinction.

2. Oxygen Loss

As the ocean warms, it’s losing oxygen—about 2% globally so far. This may not seem like much, but it’s a disaster for marine life.

Fish, crustaceans, and other species are literally suffocating. It’s gotten so bad that 500 “dead zones” have formed around the world where almost nothing can survive.

3. Acidification

Ever heard the phrase “the ocean is the world’s biggest carbon sink”? Well, it’s true—the ocean absorbs about 25-30% of our carbon emissions.

But this comes at a cost. All that CO2 is making seawater more acidic, which is bad news for coral reefs, shellfish, and pretty much any species that relies on a stable ocean environment.

Ocean acidity is currently up by 30% since pre-industrial times, and if things don’t change, it could climb to 170% by 2100.

Oh, and don’t forget the plastic problem

Every year, millions of metric tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean, and no one knows exactly how much has accumulated.

Our best guesstimations so far found there to be around 150 million metric tons of it floating around, with projections suggesting it could reach 600 million metric tons by 2040.

Turtles, birds, and fish are literally choking on it, and microplastics are even making their way into our food (and into us too).

Why Should You Care?

If you’re thinking, “Yeah, that sucks, but how does it affect me?” well buckle up buddy cuz here’s the thing: the ocean is basically the planet’s life support system.

It keeps us alive: The ocean produces 50% of the oxygen we breathe and absorbs carbon emissions, making it indispensable in the fight against climate change.

So Can We Actually Fix This in Time?

Here’s the good news: it’s not too late to make a difference. Small changes at the individual level add up, especially when combined with systemic action. So here’s how you can help:

Cut down on plastic: Bring reusable bags, ditch plastic straws, and think twice about single-use packaging.

How Seiko is Helping Save the Ocean

One surprising ally in the fight to save our oceans is the watchmaker, Seiko.

Through their “Save the Ocean” initiative, Seiko is funding global conservation projects and raising awareness about issues to help protect marine life and ecosystems worldwide, and here’s what they’re doing:

Cleaning Up the Seas: Seiko partnered with the PADI Marine Debris Program to mobilise 70,000 divers to remove underwater trash, creating the largest database of ocean debris ever.

They fund polar research to better understand how climate change affects the Arctic and Antarctic. Protecting Marine Life: From coral reef restoration in Thailand to removing ghost fishing nets in Hong Kong, and sea turtle conservation in the U.S., Seiko supports efforts to preserve marine ecosystems around the world.

Timepieces That Make a Difference

As part of their commitment to the ocean, Seiko Prospex offers a line of wristwatches designed for divers and ocean enthusiasts alike.

Not only do these watches celebrate the majesty of the sea, but every purchase also supports conservation efforts through Seiko’s Save the Ocean initiative. Among these extraordinary timepieces are:

Prospex Sea (SPB297) 1965 Heritage Diver’s Save the Ocean Special Edition: A vintage-inspired beauty that blends old-school charm with modern tech. Perfect for diving enthusiasts.

A vintage-inspired beauty that blends old-school charm with modern tech. Perfect for diving enthusiasts. Prospex Sea (SRPH75) Save the Ocean Special Edition: Built for adventure, this watch features a stunning ocean-themed dial that screams exploration.

Built for adventure, this watch features a stunning ocean-themed dial that screams exploration. Prospex Sea (SLA055) 1968 Heritage Diver’s Save the Ocean Limited Edition: A limited edition gem honouring Seiko’s classic 1968 dive watch while supporting ocean conservation.

The ocean may appear as endless as the horizon, but it’s not beyond harm. Little changes in your everyday life, and supporting conservation-minded brands like Seiko, can put you on the path to being part of the solution to save our seas.

We’ve still got some time, but let’s act now! Explore Seiko’s Save the Ocean collection and protect the vital lifeblood of our planet.

