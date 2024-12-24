The Lunar Legacy: A Feast Of Fortune At Hilton PJ’S Toh Yuen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hilton Petaling Jaya’s newly renovated Toh Yuen has emerged as a formidable contender in the perpetual culinary arms race for Chinese New Year offerings.

In this temple of Cantonese gastronomy, Chef Dexter Lai – wielding both tradition and innovation with equal aplomb – orchestrates what might be the season’s most compelling narrative of prosperity through plates.

(Pix: Hilton Petaling Jaya)

The centrepiece of this lunar celebration is Lai’s audacious Low Pressure Cooked Wagyu Beef Cheek.

This dish speaks in whispers of red yeast rice and herbs while delivering the kind of tender decadence that makes even hardened critics pause between bites.

It’s a clever subversion of traditional Chinese New Year fare, where innovation pays respect to heritage while charting its own distinctive path.

Yee Sang – The New Wave

In the hierarchy of festive dining, Yee Sang remains the undisputed sovereign of lunar celebrations.

Toh Yuen’s iterations—featuring Abalone, Hokkaido Scallop, and Akemi Tuna Sashimi with Truffle Oil—manage to elevate this ritual beyond mere tradition.

Adding jackfruit strips and truffle oil creates an intriguing fusion; in contrast, the truffle isn’t a typical Chinese flavour profile; it adds an unexpected layer of earthiness that makes perfect sense.

It’s like finding a rare old batch of your grandmother’s homemade XO sauce tucked away in her kitchen cabinet.

(Pix: Hilton Petaling Jaya)

What’s Cooking at Toh Yuen: A Dish-By-Dish Breakdown

The menu reads like a carefully curated anthology of Cantonese greatest hits, starting with a generously portioned Braised Fish Maw Broth with Crab Meat that delivers robust flavours without overwhelming the palate.

The Chicken with Cordyceps impresses with its remarkably tender meat and luxurious gravy, complemented by perfectly prepared abalone.

(Pix: Anne Dorall)

The Steamed Dragon Tiger Garoupa showcases exceptionally fresh, delicate flesh.

However, its sauce might prove slightly assertive for subtle palates—a bold choice that caters to those who prefer more pronounced flavours.

(Pix: Anne Dorall)

Prawns arrive with commendable size and taste, while the Sea Cucumber with Shitake Mushroom, perhaps visually understated, delivers on flavour.

A standout surprise comes in the form of individually wrapped Lotus Leaf Glutinous Rice, where dried oyster essence permeates perfectly moistened grains—a thoughtful interpretation that elevates this traditional dish.

(Pix: Anne Dorall)

The meal concludes with a well-balanced melon dessert soup featuring pleasant touches of sago and mango jelly, providing a measured sweetness to end the feast.

Each dish carries its weight in symbolism while maintaining its culinary integrity—no small feat in a city where festive menus often sacrifice substance for spectacle.

(Pix: Anne Dorall)

The Price of Prosperity

At RM1,688 nett for six persons to RM2,888 nett for 10 pax, the pricing reflects the venue’s positioning in Kuala Lumpur’s increasingly competitive fine dining scene.

Early birds (booking between 26 December and 15 January) are rewarded with a 25% discount for groups of ten or more—a gesture that seems almost apologetic in its generosity.

(Pix: Hilton Petaling Jaya)

The sister outlet, Paya Serai, offers a more democratic approach to celebration with its buffet spread (RM138 nett per adult), though it lacks the refined precision of Toh Yuen’s à la carte offerings.

It’s the culinary equivalent of watching the fireworks from the ground when you could be viewing them from a penthouse—perfectly enjoyable, but not quite the same thing.

For reservations, contact Toh Yuen at 603 7955 9122, via WhatsApp at 6016 216 0414, or email PETHI_FB@hilton.com.

(Pix: Hilton Petaling Jaya)

