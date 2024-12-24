Hubby 101: How To Get The Perfect Ride For Your Wife (And You)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So you and your partner are levelling up—careers booming, the family’s growing, and new adventures are just around the corner!

(Credit: via Freepik)

Naturally, the big question pops up: “What car should we get next, sayang? 🚗🥰”. Now you’re dreaming of something sleek and sporty, while she’s thinking practical, spacious, and stylish.

(Credit: via Freepik)

But what if we told you there’s a way to make both your dreams come true?

Say hello to the new Toyota Corolla Cross HEV—a stylish, versatile hybrid SUV that’s perfect for any occasion. From weekday commutes to romantic nights out, to weekend escapades, this car’s got everything covered for you and the whole crew.

(Credit: Toyota)

Now this 2023 top-seller in Malaysia isn’t just a car; it’s a lifestyle upgrade! And here’s why you’ll both fall in love with it (and why you’ll secretly want to keep the keys for yourself 😏).

A Hybrid Built for the Hustle

(Credit: Toyota)

Under the hood, the new Toyota Corolla Cross HEV brings the heat with its 1.8L 16-valve DOHC engine, rocking VVT-i tech. This engine is super light and efficient, giving you better fuel economy and a smoother drive.

Plus, with Toyota’s Atkinson Cycle System, it cranks up the performance to make your rides even more cost-effective.

But wait, there’s more! The Corolla Cross HEV is, of course, a self-charging hybrid. It recharges its own battery while you drive, using the kinetic energy from braking and deceleration.

This means you get the best of both worlds: electric power for quieter, cleaner drives in the city, and petrol power for those long, uninterrupted journeys.

And it’s not just about power. The Corolla Cross HEV includes friction-reduction technology and advanced heat management, ensuring the engine runs smoothly and quietly. Electric motors in the hybrid system also adjust power delivery to keep your ride seamless and comfortable, no matter the road.

(Credit: Toyota)

Then there’s the E-CVT transmission engineered for top-class efficiency and noise control. So whether you’re navigating busy traffic or zipping through weekend plans, the Corolla Cross HEV keeps the pace with ease.

But don’t let the hybrid badge fool you—this SUV is ALWAYS ready for action. It can confidently tackle potholes, speed bumps, and those weekend camping trips, thanks to an 18° approach angle and Toyota’s super-stable Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

And with a best-in-class turning circle (5.2m), it’s perfect for tight city streets or that one tricky spot at the mall parking lot.

The new Corolla Cross HEV also offers multiple modes to adapt to any situation:

NORMAL: For everyday perfection.

For everyday perfection. SPORT (PWR): For those spirited runs through twisty roads (yes, hybrids can have fun too).

For those spirited runs through twisty roads (yes, hybrids can have fun too). ECO: When fuel savings take priority.

When fuel savings take priority. EV Mode: Offers pure electric cruising for silent, emission-free starts and stops.

And the best part is, you’ve got options!

The new Toyota Corolla Cross HEV comes with the 1.8 HEV (AT) version, a hybrid gold standard for utility and performance, or the 1.8 HEV GR Sport (AT), the first-ever hybrid GR Sport, with extra swagger and a sportier edge.

Looks That’ll Make the Neighbours Jelly

Let’s be real: a big part of the excitement of getting a new car is how it looks—and the Corolla Cross HEV delivers in spades!

The front grille is sleek and modern, oozing sophistication. Bi-LED headlights add a bold, sharp gaze, while the sculpted body lines strike the perfect balance between rugged strength and refined elegance. Even the rear lights are stylishly designed—because why shouldn’t every angle look amazing?

Step inside, and the design continues to impress. The cockpit is chic and state-of-the-art, with everything intuitively arranged for easy access. The driver’s seat features 8-way power adjustability, and with luxurious black leather finishes with silver stitching, it perfectly blends comfort and elegance.

(Credit: Toyota)

The 10.1-inch display audio system is large enough to handle all your tech needs—whether it’s syncing up via Bluetooth, AUX, or USB. Spotify playlists? Hands-free calls? Navigation? All sorted with style.

(Credit: Toyota)

And the subtle LED accents throughout the cabin add just the right amount of premium flair without trying too hard.

Room for Everyone (and Everything)

Groceries? Baby gear? That oversized plant you just had to take home? The Corolla Cross HEV handles it all with room to spare!

With 440L of boot space and a wide rear opening, loading and unloading is a breeze. And when your hands are full, the kick sensor for the power back door is a game-changer—just one swipe under the bumper and it opens like magic.

The spacious interior ensures maximum comfort with ample headroom and legroom. Rear seats recline (because comfort matters), and everyone gets their own AC vents and USB ports, so no one’s fighting over outlets.

Smarter Than Your Average SUV

Safety isn’t just a feature—it’s a flex. The new Corolla Cross HEV really shines here with its Rear Parking Support Brake (PKSB). Think of PKSB as your car’s guardian angel when you’re parking or driving slowly. Here’s how it works:

Avoiding Obstacles: If you’re about to bump into something while parking or driving at low speeds, the PKSB system kicks in. It automatically adjusts the car’s power and brakes to help you stop in time.

If you’re about to bump into something while parking or driving at low speeds, the PKSB system kicks in. It automatically adjusts the car’s power and brakes to help you stop in time. Consistent Control: It integrates various functions to ensure that the car’s display and controls are user-friendly and consistent, making it easier and safer for you.

So, whether you’re navigating a tight parking spot or trying to avoid a low-speed collision, the PKSB feature is there to help you out.

But it doesn’t stop there. The Corolla Cross HEV is packed with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 features, including:

Pre-collision System (PCS) : Keeps an eye out for hazards you might not see.

: Keeps an eye out for hazards you might not see. Lane Departure Alert (LDA) : Ensures your car stays in its lane.

: Ensures your car stays in its lane. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) : Perfect for smooth highway cruising.

: Perfect for smooth highway cruising. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) & Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA): Because surprises on the road are never a good thing.

Additionally, there are seven airbags, front and rear digital video recorders (because receipts are important), and premium tints to keep the cabin cool and secure.

Plus, with the Toyota MY App, you can start the engine remotely and pre-cool the interior. So no more sweating it out on a hot day.

Make Your Dreams Come True

The Toyota Corolla Cross HEV is the perfect blend of toughness, refinement, and modern convenience. It’s built to handle whatever life throws at you, whether it’s daily commutes, family road trips, or urban adventures.

Why settle for less when you can have a car that does it all? Head to your nearest Toyota showroom to book a test drive and experience the new Corolla Cross HEV for yourself today!

