Aspiring To Become A Globally Recognised Accountant? Here’s How To Go From Ambition To Achievement

When you hear the word “accountant,” you’ll likely imagine dull spreadsheets and endless calculations. But here’s the thing, accounting is so much more than just numbers and figures.

At its core, accounting is about problem-solving, guiding strategy, and shaping industries. And at Taylor’s College, they’re ensuring today’s accountants become tomorrow’s changemakers.

Recently, Taylor’s College earned the ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner status, the highest recognition from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Global.

Andrew Lim, Portfolio Head of ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia, presented the prestigious ACCA Platinum Award to Josephine Tan, the Campus Director of Taylor’s College.

It’s kind of like winning an Oscar, but for accounting education. So why is this recognition important?

What Is ACCA, Anyway?

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is among the world’s most prestigious accounting bodies. Earning this certification is like having a global passport for your career.

For over a century, the ACCA has set the benchmark for accounting excellence. It’s internationally recognised and helps professionals build successful careers in finance, auditing, consulting, and beyond.

Andrew Lim, Portfolio Head of ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia, puts it in perspective when he said “This year, globally, ACCA has 252,000 members across 180 countries. ACCA has been around for 120 years and of course, 88 years here in Malaysia. In Malaysia itself, we have 20,000 members.”

Put simply, ACCA certification connects you with a worldwide community and opens doors to global career opportunities.

Why Taylor’s College Stands Out

The ACCA Platinum Award ceremony saw key figures like Ang Wen How, Education Relationships Lead of ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia; Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University; Abby Loy, Executive Director of Taylor’s Education Group; Josephine Tan, Campus Director of Taylor’s College; Andrew Lim, Portfolio Head of ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia; Datuk Loy Teik Ngan, Chairman of Taylor’s Education Group; and Ts Dr Wong Chee Kong, Head of School of Diploma and Professional Studies at Taylor’s College, come together to celebrate the achievement.

Now, achieving the ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner status is no easy feat. Institutions must meet high teaching and support standards and consistently deliver excellent results.

According to Ang Wen How, Education Relationships Lead at ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia, Taylor’s College is recognised for providing the best support for students to succeed.

We believe in Taylor’s excellence in their learning support and facilities. That’s one of the key criteria where they put education quality over quantity. They prioritise the student’s learning experience and ensure that the ACCA syllabus is to a level that is being endorsed by ACCA. ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia Education Relationships Lead, Ang Wen How.

Josephine Tan, Campus Director of Taylor’s College, emphasised that receiving Platinum status reflects their commitment to equipping students with the essential skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing industry.

This milestone is a testament to our perseverance, passion, and commitment over the years. It affirms the excellence of our ACCA programme and the commitment of our faculty, students, and partners who have worked tirelessly to uphold and elevate our standards. With our unwavering commitment to excellence in education, real-world experience, and professional integrity, we will continue nurturing future accounting leaders in Malaysia, equipping them with vital skills to excel in a rapidly evolving industry. Taylor’s College Campus Director, Josephine Tan.

During a festive gathering of students, alumni, and partners, Taylor’s College and ACCA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This significant moment was witnessed by Datuk Loy Teik Ngan, Chairman of Taylor’s Education Group and Ang Wen How.

Josephine Tan (second from left), Andrew Lim (second from right), Datuk Loy Teik Ngan (first from right), and Ang Wen How (first from left) gathered for the MOU Signing between Taylor’s College and ACCA, making it official!

The partnership, aimed at boosting student success, establishes a dual-award pathway for the Diploma in Business students, aligned with evolving industry standards and new developments such as Education for Sustainable Development (ESD).

Why Accountancy at Taylor’s Isn’t Boring

High spirits and big smiles at the high-tea event, as Taylor’s College earned the ACCA Platinum Award.

Taylor’s College isn’t just about producing technically skilled accountants. They’re about shaping professionals who want to make a difference.

Ts Dr Wong Chee Kong, Head of School of Diploma and Professional Studies at Taylor’s College, highlights their approach of prioritising students’ experience.

They aim to provide an education that goes beyond technical skills, developing students to become critical thinkers who can see the bigger picture.

The education at Taylor’s College is special because we train students not just to gain the technical and the hard skills, but also to make impactful contributions to society. We believe in giving them an education that is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, whereby impact learning is critical. Taylor’s College Head of School of Diploma and Professional Studies, Ts Dr Wong Chee Kong

He pointed out that students can see the results of their skills in action and gain industry experience—ultimately working on projects that make a big social difference.

I think that really changes the perspective of the students because they can then see that there is a reason why they can be more than an accountant, but an accountant with impact. Taylor’s College Head of School of Diploma and Professional Studies, Ts Dr Wong Chee Kong.

And the results speak for themselves: Taylor’s students are shining both in the classroom and on the global stage.

In 2023, a Taylor’s College student scored the highest in Malaysia and second worldwide in Recording Financial Transactions.

This year, they’ve kept the momentum going with another top score in Malaysia and second place worldwide in Management Information.

Why ACCA Matters (Even If It’s Hard)

Taylor’s College ACCA Scholars and alumnus share their academic journeys at the ACCA Platinum Award celebratory high-tea event.

But let’s be honest, earning a professional qualification like ACCA takes time and effort. But it’s worth it. For anyone questioning whether it’s necessary, Andrew Lim has some advice:

Having a professional qualification gives you the skills and experience that are required for you to excel in the industry. And I’m sure any ACCA member today will become a business leader, as being an accountant is more than just the title. ACCA Maritime Southeast Asia Portfolio Head Andrew Lim.

He highlighted the global shortage of accountants, noting Malaysia needs 60,000 by 2030.

The Platinum award supports Malaysia’s goal, reinforcing Taylor’s College as a trusted institution both locally and globally.

In short, studying ACCA at Taylor’s College gives students a competitive edge, opens doors to leadership roles, and sets them apart in a tough job market.

So, if you still think accountancy is dull, it might be time to think again. With ACCA and Taylor’s College, it’s a career with purpose, opportunity, and the potential to make a real difference.

