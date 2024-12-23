AIA Malaysia’s Healthiest Schools Programme Is Back – Will Your School Be The Next Champion?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Good news! The AIA Healthiest Schools (AHS) programme is back for round two, and it’s open to schools across Malaysia. This one-of-a-kind initiative is all about promoting healthy living and creating a wellness culture in school communities. It’s also endorsed by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, so you know it’s legit!

Targeted at students aged 5 to 16, the programme welcomes all schools – government, private, and international, for both primary and secondary levels. Teachers get free downloadable resources in English, Bahasa Melayu, and Mandarin, making it super easy to bring health and well-being lessons into their classrooms.

Here’s where it gets exciting – there’s a competition with prizes worth up to USD100,000! (Yes, you read that right.) Schools can submit their projects showing how they’re making a positive impact on student health and stand a chance to win big.

Throwback to Year One: Big Wins, Bigger Inspiration

(Credit: AIA)

Last year, more than 35 schools joined the AHS competition, with 18 schools being recognised for their creative and impactful projects. Top honours went to SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) for primary and SMK Convent Butterworth for secondary categories.

(Credit: AIA)

But SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) didn’t just stop there – they made us proud by becoming the regional champ, beating schools from five other AIA markets.

Their winning project was the ‘HELPIE’ mobile app, designed to raise mental health awareness with games, campaigns, and interactive tools. Talk about next-level creativity! That’s one way to put Malaysia on the map, kan?

Workshops to Support Teachers: No Teacher Left Behind!

(Credit: AIA)

To make sure teachers don’t feel lost on this journey, AIA Malaysia teamed up with its education partner, LeapEd, to conduct workshops. These workshops give teachers hands-on support to integrate the AHS resources into their lesson plans. From mindfulness routines to healthy eating hacks, these sessions provide practical tips to create a healthier school environment.

This year’s workshops kicked off in Klang Valley and Perlis in October. Teachers explored the free resources – from structured lesson plans to fun games and short films. The second phase, happening in December, will help teachers prepare their entries for the competition. If you’re a teacher, this is your chance to bring your A-game!

A Regional Movement for Healthier Schools

(Credit: AIA)

Launched in 2022 by AIA Group as part of its ESG strategy, the AHS programme aims to uplift children’s health across the region. It started in four AIA markets – Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam – and in 2023, Malaysia and Indonesia joined the movement. We’re talking big-scale efforts to make a difference in children’s lives!

Your School Can Join Too!

(Credit: AIA)

So, what are you waiting for? Primary and secondary schools in Malaysia can register HERE. Teaching resources are free, and entries for the competition are open until 8 March 2025.

Don’t let your school miss out on this opportunity to make a difference – and maybe even take home the grand prize. Healthy living, happy students, and a shot at glory? Sounds like a win-win-win to us!

