This School Musical Raised Thousands For Charity—And The Genie Stole The Show!

Who says school musicals can’t be epic?

Sri KDU Kota Damansara’s Arabian Nights: The Aladdin Musical Production turned out to be one of those nights you won’t stop talking about. It wasn’t just any musical—this one had 383 students, a magical genie, and a big heart for charity. The best part? It raised a whopping RM38,505 for local homes in need. Good job, everyone!

On the bustling streets of Agrabah, a charming but cheeky Aladdin meets a feisty Princess Jasmine, and one super evil sorceress, Jafrrina. Add a Genie with jokes that made everyone LOL, and you’ve got a recipe for a night full of drama, laughs, and all the feels.

The cast and crew, aged 7 to 12, poured their hearts into the production, bringing this timeless tale to life.

Themes of courage, friendship, and self-discovery? Check, check, and check.

But wait, there’s more! The Sri KDU String Orchestra—the same award-winning ensemble that recently shone in Hong Kong—joined the production, elevating the vibes with their music.

Honestly, the whole thing felt like a Broadway show with a Malaysian twist.

Shamsiah Anverdeen, Principal of Sri KDU National Primary School, summed it up perfectly: “Each student has fully embraced their role, whether on stage or behind the scenes, and it is their dedication that truly brings the story to life – all while supporting a cause close to the community’s heart. They have indeed made this story their own!”

She wasn’t exaggerating. From acting and dancing to managing props and food stalls, these kids were doing it all. Serious multitasking goals, man.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the musical also reinforced Sri KDU’s commitment to giving back. Including funds from their Merdeka Carnival, the school contributed a total of approximately RM77,000 to Pusat Jagaan Titian Kaseh and Rumah HOPE. Now that’s how you mix art with heart.

The kids’ dedication was obvious—months of rehearsing lines, perfecting dance moves, and singing their hearts out paid off big time.

Rayshen Venkatachalam, who played the Genie, shared how performing helped him gain confidence and overcome stage fright. “I never thought I could sing because I see myself as just a dancer, but I am glad I discovered a new skill! Balancing rehearsals and school was tough, but it taught me discipline and time management,” he said. Wah, so inspiring, right?

His mum, Lavania Kumaraendran, couldn’t be prouder. She praised the teachers for going the extra mile to guide the students and create a space where they could shine. Teachers are the MVPs lah.

Arabian Nights featured two sold-out shows that showcased the students’ incredible talents and the school’s commitment to making a difference.

From the vibrant sets to the heartfelt performances, it was a night to remember. If you missed it, don’t worry—there’s more magical productions coming your way from Sri KDU. Follow them on Facebook to stay updated!

