End 2024 With A Splash At Selangor’s 1st Night Waterpark New Year’s Party!

Lost on where to party for New Year’s?

Well, we’ve got a splash-tacular suggestion: SplashMania at Gamuda Cove is hosting Selangor’s FIRST-ever night waterpark bash—Night Splash. Trust us, it’s gonna be legen—wait for it…

From December 21 – 30 (7pm–11pm) and a super special countdown event on December 31 (7pm–12:30am), this one’s shaping up to be the most happening way to say bye-bye to 2024.

What to Expect at Night Splash!

Special DJ Appearances: From Dec 28 – 31 , groove to the beats of top DJs. The grand finale on 31 December will feature the one and only Ms PuiYi, who will be spinning tracks to set the dance floor pool on fire.

Night Slides: Feel the rush as you slide under the moonlit sky! Experience the waterpark’s iconic attractions in a whole new light.

Illumania Performances: Mesmerizing light shows and captivating performances will keep you enchanted throughout the night. These shows are not your usual pasar malam LEDs, okay?!

Fire Breathers: Witness jaw-dropping feats of fiery brilliance from skilled fire performers. They’ll definitely set the night ablaze and leave you breathless!

Food, Fun, and Discounts – Boleh Chill For Sure!

For just RM75, you get one pass to the event AND a RM10 food voucher to enjoy the tasty bites on offer. Plus, book your tickets online via ShopBack and enjoy a RM20 discount.

So whether you’re coming with your fam’, your besties, or your pookie, Night Splash promises an unforgettable time to wrap up the year and welcome 2025 with good vibes.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t wait until the last minute and risk FOMO. Let’s make a splash together at Night Splash!

