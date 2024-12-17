Lotus’s Rimbayu Is Open & Everyone’s Obsessed—Here’s Why!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Guess what? Lotus’s Rimbayu just opened, and it’s THE place to be!

With over 6,000 square meters of retail space and a well-curated mix of food, shopping, and family-friendly vibes, this isn’t your average supermarket experience. On opening day alone, more than 4,000 people came to check it out, and it’s easy to see why!

A Space for Everyone

Located in the heart of the Rimbayu township’s commercial hub, Lotus’s Rimbayu is conveniently connected.

Thanks to its proximity to major highways, peeps from KL, Subang, Shah Alam, and pretty much all over Klang Valley can make their way here with ease—making it a central spot for some retail therapy and those much-needed family outings.

Neil Gurusamy, Operations Executive Director of Lotus’s Malaysia, says that Lotus’s Rimbayu is meant to be more than just a shopping destination, but a lively space for everyone.

“The new space aims to serve as a hub for human connectivity for the residents of IJM Rimbayu and neighbouring communities with eateries, service providers and our newest full-range supermarket that offers more than 10,000 local and imported goods.” – Lotus’s Malaysia Operations Executive Director Neil Gurusamy.

“This is our 70th store and we want it to be the heartbeat of the township. The customers here told us they’ve been waiting for us for the longest time, and we want to live up to their expectations,” Neil said, underscoring their aim to make Lotus’s Rimbayu a vibrant pulse of the neighbourhood.

And you can see this vision come to life in Lotus’s Rimbayu’s design and offerings. This spot isn’t just your run-of-the-mill supermarket, it’s made to be a very happening local spot that’s all about creating unique experiences, explains Melissa Wong, Head of Malls at Lotus’s Malaysia.

“We’re elevating our malls to be the preferred destination for families and children. It’s about creating a unique, immersive shopping experience.” – Lotus’s Malaysia Head of Malls Melissa Wong.

Think ambient food courts, cosy spots for hanging out, and even a bakery whipping up speciality breads to lure you in. “It’s about bringing people together,” added Azliza Azmel, Corporate Services Executive Director at Lotus’s Malaysia.

A Foodie’s Paradise

Ready for a flavour fiesta? Lotus’s Rimbayu serves up a smorgasbord of delights. Coffee lovers, comfort food fans, and sweet tooths alike, there’s definitely a dish waiting for you here!

Coffee Lovers: Start your day at Gigi Coffee or Kopiholic.

Sushi Cravings? Get your seafood fix at Empire Sushi.

Comfort Food? Let My Mom’s Chicken Rice fill your soul.

Something Unique: Don’t miss Happy Potato, BMS Organics, and the sweet viral sensation Mixue.

They’re also keeping things flavourful with a tenant lineup that’s 40% food and beverage (priorities!) and a mix of other stores and services like gadget shops, fashion outlets and even a carwash outside.

Celebrate the Grand Opening of Lotus’s Rimbayu with Fun Activities, Rewards and Savings!

Lotus’s Rimbayu is kicking things off with tons of exciting activities, rewards, and savings for everyone who visits.

Exclusive Perks for My Lotus’s Members

7X Loyalty Points: Earn 7x points on weekends in December (14 -15, 21 – 22, 28 – 29).

Jimat! Lagi Jimat!: Spend RM120 in a single receipt and get up to RM6 cash vouchers for your next purchase (redeemable from 26 December 2024 – 8 January 2025).

Grand Prizes: Newly registered members can win a 10-gram Poh Kong gold bar worth RM4,300 or RM500 worth of Lotus’s e-vouchers (limited to 10 winners).

Family Fun Activities

Daily Coloring Activities: From 10am – 10pm.

Mall Discounts: Enjoy up to 50% off or buy 1 get 1 free promotions at participating stores.

Chery Car Roadshows: Check out the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 7.

So, if you’re looking for an equally practical and fun spot, Lotus’s Rimbayu might just be your new favourite hangout. From good food to great vibes, it has a little something for everyone.

Be sure to check out their Facebook page and don’t miss out on all the festivities and fantastic deals at Lotus’s Rimbayu!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.