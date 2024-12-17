Countdown To Christmas: Workshops & Events You Can Still Join!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are various Christmas-themed activities and events for everyone, from pet parents to plant lovers.

There are some festive workshops and hangouts to join as well before the month ends.

Ladies Pickleball Session (All Level) | 20 Dec | ESM Pickters Arena | 8pm-10pm | RM59

The Ladies Pickleball Session is open to all levels so don’t be shy if you’re a beginner playing for the first time. Everyone starts somewhere! Coaching, paddles, and balls will be provided so you just need to bring along drinking water, a small towel, and the willingness to try something new. If you’re interested, remember to register your spot at Fem’s official website here.

Christmas Plant Market | 20-25 Dec | IOI City Mall | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Plant lovers will enjoy strolling in the Christmas Plant Market where they can browse for festive plants and join interesting workshops that are suitable for all ages. If you haven’t got a festive plant to spruce up the home, now’s the good time as any to head over to IOI City Mall.

Refash Rewrapped Launch Party | 20-25 Dec | Sungei Wang Plaza | 11am-9pm | Free public event

Refash Malaysia just got a makeover in its Sungei Wang Plaza branch and is opening to the public again just in time for the festive month. The launch party features Thrift with Refash where you can get affordable branded clothes, Celebrity Closets featuring 25 local influencers’ closets, and Shop & Scoop with Tug Gelato so you can shop while enjoying artisanal gelato.

Xmas Paint & Sip | 21 Dec | The BARN Wine Bar | 3.30-5.30pm | RM98

It’s nearly the end of December and the new year will start soon. It’s a good time to unwind at a Christmas Paint & Sip session. The fees include a glass of French wine, art supplies, and a canvas. Remember to book your spot via WhatsApp at +6011 3936 9968 (Mel) or +6018 768 5768 (Diane).

The Final Toast | 21 Dec | Bkt Damansara | 6.30pm | TBC

Lila Floriste is hosting a Ladies’ Dinner to end the year with the girls on a high note. There’ll be delicious food, music in the air, some new board games, and many more activities in store. It’s the perfect time to get all dolled up, meet new people, and have a good time. The venue will be confirmed after seat confirmations but it’ll be in a private dining space in Bukit Damansara. If you’re interested, please send her a DM on Instagram here.

Jingle & Mingle Pop Up | 21-22 Dec | Society Mont Kiara | 10am-7pm | Free public event

Get into the festive spirit at the Jingle & Mingle Pop Up. You can still complete your gifting checklist because there’ll be stores selling Swedish candy, festive cookies, premium nut assortments, Christmas candles, bath bombs & soaps, aromatherapy products, fashion apparel & accessories, and pet treats and accessories.

Paws & Claus | 21-22 Dec | The Square, Jaya One | 11am-7pm | Free public event

As the name suggests, it’s a market for pet owners and their furkids. Paws and Claus is a festive-themed market featuring booths such as pet Christmas-themed cookies, goat cheese treats, beef stew, premium freeze-dried food, cat kibbles, pet chews, premium pet accessories, and more. Of course, there are booths for the pet parents as well ranging from tasty treats to festive cocktails.

Pet Baking Class | 22 Dec | The Upper Kitchen | 1.30pm-6.30pm | Ticketed event

Chef Terrilynn of PowlsomePetkery Academy will lead the class in making a 3D Christmas-themed Dog Petcake treat for your furkids this Christmas. Seats are limited so please WhatsApp +6019 311 3505 for registration.

A Holiday Wreath Experience | 22 Dec | Mellow | 3-5pm | RM260/pax

Mellow KL is holding a Christmas wreath-making workshop to help you brighten your home this festive month. The talented team from Floratorie will be guiding participants during the session. The fee is inclusive of two glasses of wine and homemade focaccia. Remember to book your spot by sending Mellow a DM here.

Boozy Brunch Xmas Edition | 25 Dec | Up KL

Not sure where to go for a lovely Christmas brunch with the family? Up KL’s Boozy Brunch offers three “menus”: Food only (RM120+), Food, Gin/Wine (RM250+), and Food & Prosecco (RM275+). The free flow starts from 12pm to 3pm. Kids below 6 eats for free while those aged between six to 12 gets half price.

Christmas Candle Holder Workshop | Until 26 Dec | Shi Terrazzo Atelier, GMBB | RM138-RM148/pax

If you can’t find a candle holder you like, you can try making and personalising your own candle holder in this workshop at Shi Terrazzo Atelier in GMBB. For more information, please send a DM to Shi Terrazzo Atelier on Instagram.

