Malaysian TikTok LIVE Fest’s Biggest Winners Reveal Secrets To Success & What’s Next!

TikTok recently concluded this year’s regional TikTok LIVE Fest, an annual global celebration that highlights top creators by region and globally, offering them opportunities to shine both online and offline.

Now the Malaysian TikTok LIVE Fest 2024 winners have been announced, further shaping the live streaming landscape in Malaysia.

Meet Malaysia’s LIVE Fest Champions

Chasing Passion, Not Paychecks: From Sales to Singing on TikTok LIVE – YuWei (@yweii_9)

(Credit: TikTok Malaysia)

Yu Wei, who once searched tirelessly for a job that combined her passion for singing and her desire to overcome stage fright, found her breakthrough on TikTok LIVE.

With encouragement from her friends and collaboration with W Talent Agency, she mustered the courage to hit the “Go Live” button. Her supporters, affectionately called “Ferns” or “Fermily,” symbolize the vibrant community backing her journey. Today, Yu Wei stands as the champion of TikTok LIVE Fest Malaysia, embodying creativity and resilience.

You must shine brightly in what you love. And remember even when the sun sets, the lights will shine through the night. This world will never lose its beauty. Do not fear the darkness, for it is always followed by the light of a new dawn. Yu Wei.

Lost Her Voice, Rediscovered It on TikTok LIVE – Peh Qin Rou (@joppc1231)

(Credit: TikTok Malaysia)

Once a stage performer, Qin Rou’s career took a hit when she lost her vocal ability, limiting her professional opportunities. Refusing to give up, she turned to TikTok LIVE as a new avenue to express her passion for singing.

Partnering with W Talent Agency, Qin Rou transformed her challenges into victories, earning second place in her debut TikTok LIVE Fest. Her journey is a testament to perseverance and reinvention.

As long as passion remains, success is inevitable. Qin Rou.

Banker Turned Streamer Now Earns More Behind the Camera – Adelyn Heng (@adelynheng9319)

(Credit: TikTok Malaysia)

Three years ago, Adelyn swapped her banking career for live-streaming, armed with a simple setup and big dreams. Through TikTok LIVE, she built the “Peach Family,” a supportive community that has accompanied her on an incredible journey.

From achieving her first 1M score to becoming a top union leader and now a Top 3 winner in TikTok LIVE Fest Malaysia, Adelyn’s story highlights the power of community and determination.

My journey isn’t about trophies but the hearts of my Peach Family, who’ve shared love and strength with me. From humble beginnings to incredible milestones, this is a story of passion, resilience, and our unstoppable spirit—together, we’ll soar to greater heights. Adelyn.

These creators, selected through a rigorous elimination process, have distinguished themselves with their creativity, audience engagement, and hosting skills on TikTok LIVE. By leveraging interactive features and delivering unique, real-time content, they have climbed to the top of Malaysia’s leaderboard.

TikTok LIVE Fest: Empowering Creators

TikTok LIVE Fest was designed to inspire more creators to go live, provide greater monetization opportunities, and showcase the platform’s diverse range of creators and content. The event also emphasizes engagement and highlights the importance of gifting in live streams, encouraging fans to support their favourite creators.

To honour the incredible journey of Malaysian LIVE creators, TikTok LIVE is hosting a special awards night-themed “TikTok Verse” on 20 December. This celebration will feature performances, activities, and guest star appearances. Don’t miss the event—tune in at @tiktoklive_my from 6pm to 11pm to witness this exclusive community gathering.

The Road Ahead

As Malaysia’s representatives, these creators will compete against top talents from over 90 countries in the highly anticipated Global LIVE Fest Tournament. With their unique Malaysian flair, they are poised to captivate a global audience.

Join the #CelebrateLIVE Movement

For fans of LIVE creators, stay tuned for exclusive updates on TikTok LIVE Fest 2024. Cheer on your favourite local talents, enjoy thrilling performances, and participate in interactive events.

The Global LIVE Fest Tournament kicks off on 17 December, culminating in a grand celebration in London on 16 January 2025. Follow @tiktoklive_my for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content as our creators take on the world stage.

