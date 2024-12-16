MAJUHOME and BSN Come Together To Gift RM50,000 Worth Of Furniture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MAJUHOME Concept in collaboration with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), presented 23 winners of the MAJUYOURHOMEWITHBSN campaign with RM50,000 worth of furniture.

This innovative campaign, held in conjunction with MAJUHOME Concept’s 38th anniversary and BSN’s 50th anniversary, centered around social media, offered followers the chance to win stunning furniture by participating in an exciting Tik Tok contest.

The main objective of this campaign is to provide the community with the opportunity to furnish their homes with high-quality items from the renowned urban furniture brand, MAJUHOME Concept.

The contest was divided into three segments, focusing on different living spaces namely, Bedroom, Home Office, and Living Room, each offering unique furniture pieces.

Participants engaged in a series of themed contests on TikTok, focusing on different living spaces:

Bedroom: 21 October – 3 November 2024

Home Office: 4 November – 17 November 2024

Living Room: 18 November – 1 December 2024

In addition to the contest, three MAJUHOME Concept showrooms were furnished with the respective living area prizes.

These locations include MAJUHOME Concept at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya (bedroom), MAJUHOME Concept at IOI Mall Puchong (home office), and MAJUHOME at The Curve (living room).

We are honoured to collaborate with BSN on such a good cause, providing our furniture to Malaysians who are looking to furnish or upgrade their home. This campaign resonates well with both MAJUHOME Concept and BSN’s brand values of providing the best for Malaysians. Vice President of MAJUHOME Concept, Frankie Cheng

A Heartwarming Story: Rebuilding Lives After the Floods

For one family affected by the recent floods, this campaign was more than a contest—it was a chance to rebuild their home.

The devastation of the recent flood in Kelantan left most of their furniture in ruin, but winning the #MAJUYOURHOMEWITHBSN contest has given them the chance to rebuild and restore their home.

One of the winners, Aishah Iskandar, a stay-at-home mother said “The floods ruined almost all of our furniture. Winning this contest has been a blessing, giving us the furniture we need to feel at home again. We are deeply grateful to MAJUHOME Concept and BSN for this opportunity.”

Two outstanding entries included Aishah’s creative submission, which resonated with audiences for its engaging and innovative approach accumulating more

than 11,000 shares on Tik Tok; and Soleh Nande’s heartfelt entry, which highlighted the importance of family and home with more than 9,000 shares.

For more information and to view campaign highlights, visit TikTok: @bsnmalaysia.

