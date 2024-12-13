Millions Of Malaysians Inspired To #ThinkTwice With TikTok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok’s digital literacy campaign #ThinkTwice, which launched in September this year, inspired millions of Malaysians to take a step back and reflect on what they share, comment, and post online.

In partnership with Content Forum, All Women’s Action Society (AWAM) and Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (MIASA Malaysia), and in collaboration with local creators, the campaign helped to educate on TikTok’s comprehensive Community Guidelines and safety features and to promote a kinder and more positive online community.

Keeping online spaces safe is a collaborative effort and TikTok is committed to working with civil society organizations, industry partners, educators, and creators to empower users to #ThinkTwice, take responsibility of their actions, and contribute to a healthy and positive online community. Waskito Jati, Outreach and Partnership Manager for Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines at TikTok

Malaysians resonated with the call to #ThinkTwice, with over 26.2 million views on educational content by @tiktok_malaysia on the definition of hate speech, how to report violative content, how to activate the Comment Care feature, and more.

Content by popular homegrown creators such as @yimotapir, @wfsufina, @ggatorart, @wananimation, and @lawyergandhi as well as by civil society organisations @mycontentforum, @awammalaysia, and @miasa.malaysia, and an original rap song by @mozi4real also helped to inspire kindness and promote positivity, accumulating over 1.6 million views.

Moreover, over 417,000 viewers tuned in to watch the three #ThinkTwice livestream webinars that featured mental health professionals from MIASA, experts from Content Forum and AWAM, as well as creators such as @fizasinhaa, @papimrazzamar, and @uncletokok, while the #ThinkTwice resource hub recorded around 300,000 visits.

Furthermore, over 500 Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam students pledged to #ThinkTwice and help build a safer online community in collaboration with Content Forum.

