The Throne Room Revolution: When Toilets Become Objects Of Desire

Long relegated to utilitarian obscurity, the humble toilet bowl has finally emerged as luxury’s last unconquered frontier.

TOTO’s latest NEOREST collection makes a compelling case for why we should view our most private moments through the lens of refined indulgence.

Gone are the days when a toilet was merely a utilitarian fixture, hiding shamefully in the corner of our bathrooms.

The NEOREST series, with prices that could rival a small car, transforms this daily necessity into a statement of sophistication that would make the last Queen of France, Marie Antoinette – known for her extravagant lifestyle and love of luxury – blush – though she’d likely approve of its royal comforts.

The Digital Ballet

Consider the NEOREST NX, the flagship model that turns every visit into a choreographed ballet of technology and comfort.

As you approach, its lid rises in welcome, like a butler anticipating your needs.

The seat warms to your preferred temperature – a feature that feels less luxurious than essential once experienced.

With its “Air-in Wonder Wave” technology, the integrated bidet function sounds like something from a spa menu rather than a bathroom fixture.

But it’s the eWater+ system that truly elevates this throne above its pedestrian counterparts.

Using electrolyzed water to sanitize the bowl after each use is the kind of feature that makes one wonder how we ever lived without it – much like how we now view smartphones or heated car seats.

The 2024 TOTO Neorest models are Neorest NX, Neorest RS, Neorest LS, and Neorest AS, each with unique features catering to different needs. (Pix: W.Atelier/Toto)

The Logic of Luxury

The price tag, which could feed a family for months, might raise eyebrows.

Yet the Japanese toilet manufacturer’s premium positioning seems reasonable in the rarefied air of luxury real estate and high-end interior design, where marble countertops and designer faucets are de rigueur.

After all, if we’re willing to spend thousands on beds we use eight hours a day, why baulk at investing in a throne we visit multiple times daily?

As Daisuke Endo, President of TOTO Asia Oceania, puts it with characteristic understatement, this is about “transforming bathroom living.”

Indeed, when your toilet greets you, warms you, cleanses you, and bids you farewell – all while using less water than its less sophisticated cousins – you’re not just buying a bathroom fixture.

You’re investing in a daily ritual of refined luxury.

