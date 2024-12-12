SME Bank Business Export Programme Succesfully Onboards 83 Companies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Berhad, better known as SME Bank has onboarded 83 companies, which has facilitated over RM192 million in total export sales and successfully entered key global markets such as Southeast Asia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and beyond.

This was part of its Business Export Programme (BEP) that was launched in 2020.

The BEP is a structured intervention programme curated by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MECD) with SME Bank as the implementing agency in collaboration with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

The BEP is aimed at enabling high-performing SMEs to penetrate or expand their presence in the export markets.

Participating SMEs under the programme are involved in a stringent process that includes screening, training, and evaluation of their performance based on an assessment criterion that aligns with the programme’s objectives.

The Ministry recognises the importance of SMEs as the backbone of the country as they make up a significant portion of the businesses today, contributing RM613.1 billion or 39.1% to Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023. As such, we always welcome strategic initiatives that continue to advance the presence of our SMEs not just in the domestic market but also at the international level as this is in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy (DKN) 2030. Datuk Ewon Benedick, Minister of the MECD

“The BEP supports one of the DKN 2030’s strategic thrusts –Internationalisation of Local Entrepreneurs and thus, I am pleased to see government agencies such as SME Bank further reaffirming their development mandate by being at the forefront of fostering the SME ecosystem,” Ewon added.

The BEP is a comprehensive programme that identifies and equips high-potential SMEs with the capabilities to thrive in international markets, which is structured across four phases since its inception in 2020. Today marks a significant milestone for the Bank as we witness 43 companies from the initial two phases completing the BEP programme, which was commemorated in a graduation ceremony today, whilst the remaining 40 companies are scheduled to complete the programme by 2026.

Our support for local SMEs to expand their global footprint extends beyond the BEP programme. Our SMEs can also tap into the Bank’s wide array of propositions that are designed to provide SMEs with access to financing that can help them sustain and grow their business further. In particular, some of the programmes mandated to SME Bank from the National 2025 Budget announcement such as the RM200 million Jaguh Serantau Programme, the RM100 million HalalBiz Financing Programme, the RM400 million SME Technology Transformation Fund (STTF) as well as the RM100 million Dana Kelestarian Alam (DKA). This indeed is a testament to our continuous dedication towards providing value throughout the SME lifecycle. Datuk Dr Mohammad Hardee Ibrahim, Acting Group President/Chief Executive Officer of SME Bank

The graduation ceremony of the BEP programme was officiated by Ewon. Also, in attendance were Dato’ Muslim Hussain, Chairman of SME Bank and Mohammad Hardee, along with the senior management team of SME Bank.

For more information on SME Bank and its available funding and programmes, visit www.smebankcom.my or call 03-26037700.

