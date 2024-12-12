Fun Happenings In KL This Weekend From Movie Sessions To A Big Book Sale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are opportunities to practise the spirit of giving and meeting new people. There are movie-sharing sessions, sports and games to play, pastries to try, and even a chance to expand your book collection.

Feed A Dog In Need | 10 Dec-15 Jan 2025 | streetpaw.com

This is not an event per se but you can help feed dogs in need by purchasing food from Street Paw. Street Paw’s Chutney Project lets guests purchase Chutney Meals made of real food to be donated to dogs at My Pets Haven. Guests can purchase 1 pack for RM5, 20 packs for RM100, or 40 packs (1 box) for RM200. To purchase, head over to Street Paw’s official website here.

Super Duper Sukantara | 13-15 Dec | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Aside from the market, Central Market is organising a whole sporty weekend where you can have fun and a good sweat with the gang. There’ll be opportunities to play and compete in sports and games such as Badminton Dalam Bakul, tug-o-war, Sambut Bola Duo, Egg Spoon Race, board games, and a balloon challenge.

Big Bad Wolf Sale | 13-19 Dec | Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre | Open 24 hours | Free public event

Are you looking for the next best read? The Big Bad Wolf sale is at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre for seven days so you can shop for books until you drop. Get your hands on all the discounted books before it runs out.

Bake Gala 2.0 | 13-22 Dec | Starhill Main Atrium | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Bake Gala 2.0 at The Starhill is a great opportunity to discover many different pastry shops offering various festive treats. Remember to leave space in your tummy before you head over (and bring an extra shopping bag).

The Arts Xmas Concert | 14 Dec | Starhill Main Atrium | 12pm | Free public event

The Arts returns with an exciting lineup of performers including the Casa String Quartet and Camerata Music Group. They’ll all be performing at the Bake Gala 2.0.

Ronggeng KL | 14 & 21 Dec | Central Market | 6pm-10pm | Free public event

Ronggeng Kuala Lumpur aims to revitalise all creative and cultural traditions that are synonymous with Kuala Lumpur. There will be workshops from 6pm to 7pm and the showtime will start at 8.30pm until 10pm. Ronggeng Melayu is a captivating traditional Malay dance shaped by centuries of cultural fusion in the Straits of Malacca. As such, expect Ronggeng KL to be a lively event with tons of dancing. If you can’t make it this month, you can try joining Ronggeng KL on 11 and 25 January 2025.

Naughty & Nice: A Christmas Speed Dating | 14 Dec | Rahsia Speakeasy | 8pm | RM100

The Christmas Speed Dating event promises a night of festive fun where you can meet new people, make cheeky connections, and perhaps end with a little holiday romance. Even if you don’t end up with someone new, it’s still a fun night out socialising. Those who register early might be able to enjoy a 10% discount. The fees include a free cocktail/mocktail, light snacks throughout the evening, and a curated goodie bag. Remember to register by filling out the Google Form here.

Under The Open Sky movie sharing | 14 Dec | Wu Ben FB Live | 9pm | Free public event

The Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur is hosting its JFF Theater in collaboration with Wu Ben Film Magazine. The movie sharing on 14 December focuses on the Japanese film Under The Open Sky directed by Nishikawa Miwa. The session includes an exciting conversation with Malaysian independent filmmaker Ridhwan Saidi and moderator Yow Chong Lee as they delve into their perspectives on the critically acclaimed film. Viewers can watch the film online at JFF Theater’s site here.

Potluck Movie Night: Xmas Edition | 15 Dec | FEY Oasis | 7.30pm-9.30pm | RM38

Get ready for a cosy movie night with lots of food and festive cheer. Guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share with 3 pax while the organiser, Fem, will handle the rest. The movie of the night will be The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The ticket fee includes mulled wine and snacks. Remember to RSVP at Fem’s website here.

Sunday Outdoor Doggie Yoga | 22 Dec | Gamuda Gardens | 8.30am-10.30am | Ticketed event

Come join fellow pet owners for a fun doggie yoga at the pet-friendly park. Those without pets are also welcome to join the yoga and mingle session. The yoga session is beginner-friendly and will be led by Cheryl Chung. There’ll be refreshments and sandwiches by Lyfe Café and puppicino for the furkids. At 10am, pet parents can get pet grooming tips from Unipet Grooming. If you’re interested to meet other pet parents, remember to register at Fem’s website here.

Malaysia’s Breakfast Day Run 2025 | 19 Jan 2025 | Palace of Justice, Putrajaya | Ticketed event

Milo Malaysia Breakfast Day is making its highly anticipated return with a run in four states – Putrajaya, Pahang, Johor, and Penang – to commemorate 75 years of energising Malaysians with its iconic taste and nourishing goodness.

Milo Malaysia continues to champion the importance of breakfast as the foundation of a healthy and active lifestyle, featuring an exciting lineup of activities like fun runs, Milo Fitness Workout sessions, interactive sports games, the iconic Milo Goodness Truck, and engaging Milo sampling booths.

The race dates in the following states are as follows:

19 January 2925- Putrajaya

9 February 2025- Pahang

16 February 2025- Johor

23 February 2025- Penang

To register and for more information, head over to Milo Malaysia’s official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.