All Aboard! Experience Pahang’s Hidden Beauty By Train

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seeing the beauty of Malaysia from the train can be an exhilarating experience. Imagine having a calming vacation while admiring beautiful and scenic nature views and picturesque villages.

If you plan to go on a laid-back trip one of these days, you can consider trying train travel. Just last month, the Pahang Rail Tourism 2024 project was launched by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The state government developed the project with Tourism Pahang, Tourism Malaysia, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), and the Pahang Barat Plus Economic Regional Development Unit.

What does the Pahang Rail Tourism entail?

The Pahang Rail Tourism 2024 is a great opportunity for travellers to witness the beauty of Pahang and experience travelling on the train, which is a different experience as compared to flying or taking a boat.

Passengers embark from KL Sentral on the KTMB ETS (Electric Train Service) train to Gemas, Negeri Sembilan. This is the first part of the journey for those travelling from Kuala Lumpur and it takes about two and a half hours.

Passengers then board a KTM commuter train to the final destination in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, which is a five-hour journey.

The whole journey on the Old Jungle Rail would take about eight hours in total but those who have tried the train route said it was never boring on board.

READ MORE: Gadis Ini Kongsi Perjalanan KL Ke Kelantan Naik ‘Jungle Train’. Siap Boleh Layan View!

According to Bernama, passengers get to explore various interesting geo-sites such as Taman Negara Sungai Relau (pic right), Gua Sisik Naga, Gua Tahi Bintang, and the historic town of Kuala Lipis.

They can also stop by historical landmarks such as the old state mosque of Pahang and the clock tower in Kuala Lipis. Kuala Lipis served as Pahang’s capital until 1955.

If you’re afraid the long train journey might get boring, you can bring along some card or board games, books, or watch movies on your gadgets. It’s also a good opportunity to sharpen up your photography skills.

READ MORE: Photo Finish: Photographer’s 5-Hour Wait Pays Off With Perfect KL Trains Shot

Additionally, the train has a dedicated coach to store bicycles, something avid cyclists should take note of.

Allowing bicycles onboard enables Pahang to further highlight its scenic cycling routes, inviting cyclists to explore the state’s hidden layers of beauty.

READ MORE: All Aboard The Nostalgia Express: Bangkok To Butterworth Train Set For A Comeback

READ MORE: Uncle In Melaka Constructs Backyard Train Tracks – Brings Nostalgic Joy To Kids And Adults

READ MORE: Romantic Escape But Eastern & Oriental Train’s Price Tag Might Make Your Eyes Pop

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.