The Sweet Symphony: Kenangan Coffee’s Tiramisu Series Elevates Malaysia’s Coffee Culture

Indonesian coffee powerhouse Kenangan Coffee has orchestrated what might be the most sophisticated fusion of dessert and coffee this season.

Already a unicorn in Southeast Asia’s F&B scene, it has unveiled its “Magical Tiramisu” series in Malaysia – a collection that transforms the beloved Italian dessert into an array of sophisticated libations.

At the heart of this limited-edition collection lies four masterfully crafted beverages, each offering a distinct interpretation of the classic tiramisu.

The flagship Tiramisu Latte presents a harmonious blend of freshly pulled espresso and house-made tiramisu syrup, crowned with a decadent layer of salted cream and Belgian cocoa powder – a drink that speaks to both coffee purists and dessert enthusiasts.

Kenangan Coffee’s new Magical Tiramisu series brings four handcrafted bangers that’ll have you questioning everything you know about coffee. (Pix: Kenangan Coffee)

The Cool Stuff You Need To Know

For those seeking a more contemporary experience, the Freezy Tiramisu Latte introduces an innovative twist, incorporating chocolate chips and vanilla whipped cream into an ice-blended symphony.

The White Tiramisu and its frozen counterpart offer a gentler caffeine embrace while maintaining the dessert’s signature richness.

True to the art of fine dining, Kenangan Coffee has also curated perfect accompaniments for these beverages.

Their Chocolate Walnut Brownie, with its fudgy decadence, and the Aren Crème Croissant – a buttery masterpiece filled with their signature caramel-like aren crème – create what can only be described as a transcendent pairing experience.

The piece de resistance? Their newly launched Aren Cream Puff, available in an elegant ‘Box of 6’, is perfectly positioned for the discerning host or self-indulgent connoisseur.

A Legacy In The Making

Since its Malaysian debut in 2022, Kenangan Coffee has rapidly expanded to over 73 locations nationwide, establishing itself as more than just a coffee chain – it’s becoming a curator of memorable moments.

Speaking at the Magical Tiramisu series launch at Kenangan Coffee’s MyTown Shopping Centre outlet in Kuala Lumpur recently, Head of Marketing Quennie Tan emphasized, “We’re not just serving drinks; we’re offering a uniquely curated experience.”

Head of Marketing Quennie Tan serves up Kenangan Coffee’s latest flex – the Magical Tiramisu series that’s about to wreck your regular coffee order. (Pix: Kenangan Coffee)

The Magical Tiramisu series is available at Kenangan Coffee outlets nationwide for the cognoscenti seeking to indulge.

Discerning customers can enjoy an exclusive 10% discount with the code KCMT10 through Kenangan Coffee’s mobile app until 25 December.

