Going For A Christmas Gift Exchange? Check Out Our 2024 Xmas Gifting Guide

The art of gifting can be a tricky one, especially when you’re not too sure what to get for your loved ones. Hopefully, you’ll manage to surprise your loved ones with fantastic and meaningful gifts after going through our festive gifting guide!

1. Add sparkles to their lives with beautiful jewellery pieces

Clockwise from top right: Mantra Medallion Earring from Hook & Wear, It’s Christmas gold earrings from Poppylab, and gold and white gold rings from The Love Diamond.

Many Malaysian-owned jewellery stores have beautiful or handmade pieces such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

Some brands worth exploring with fantastic gift options include The Love Diamond, Wanderlust+Co, Plenty Jewellery, Hook & Wear.Co, and Poppylab. You can also find handmade ones from brands such as By Sze, Niah+Co, and Chonky Artisanal Jewelry.

Since it’s the festive season, some of these brands are holding sales so you might be able to snag one or two for yourself too!

2. Gift the gents a fancy necktie

Festive ties for Christmas and CNY from The Gentlemen’s Bar.

For those who love sporting a necktie, help them up their fashion game with some fancy ones from The Gentlemen’s Bar. The local brand makes stylish and unique necktie designs using high-quality materials.

Some unique patterns that you can’t find in many places include batik or Oriental motifs to add pops of colour to formal wear. The Gentlemen’s bar also sells fancy bowties, pocket squares, and bucket hats.

3. Watches are long-lasting gifts

G-Shock x Againt Lab’s The Universal Language watch, Bonia Cristallo, and Seiko’s limited edition Presage Cocktail Time.

Watches are long-lasting and can be passed down to the next generation. They’re also great meaningful gifts to mark achievements and celebratory moments.

Some interesting watch collections released this year include Baby-G’s The Powerpuff Girls watch, Seiko’s Prospex and Presage range, G-Shock x Againt Lab’s The Universal Language watch, and Bonia’s Cristallo collection.

However, please keep in mind that giving a watch can be a taboo in some Asian traditions so be mindful of the recipient.

4. Pamper them with beauty products

Clockwise from top right: A Christmas Fairy Tale from Wunderbath, Gleaming Hands Trio from Lumi Beauty, and Merry Magic from Claire Organics.

Sometimes our loved ones have a hard time carving out time for themselves in their busy lives. Remind them to slow down and treat themselves by pampering them with beauty or self-care products. This could be a beautiful gift set of hand creams, skincare essentials, bath essentials or even a trip to the hair spa at COCOdry.

Some local brands offering fantastic gift sets include Lumi Beauty, Handmade Heroes, Claire Organics, Wunderbath, and Chuck’s.

Those with sensitive skin might benefit from E’lioe‘s range of natural skincare products too! The main ingredients in their body and face soap and body oils are argan oil, laurelberry oil, and olive oil which are known for their skin moisturising and protective properties.

5. Get them new gadgets

Clockwise from right: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Amgras SoundMeta V Ultra, and HMD’s Barbie phone.

The truth is getting someone a new gadget like a good smartphone or earbuds with fantastic sound will light them up like a Christmas tree. You can also check out our gadget recommendations for content creators here.

In addition, you can surprise them with HMD’s Barbie pink flip-phone. It comes with stickers, phone charms, and other interesting merchandise in an equally pink box.

6. What to get for the kids? We got you covered

The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac and M&S Spencer Bear Advent Calendar.

Shops like Toys R Us and Mr Toy have some amazing holiday deals if you plan to help the kids expand their toy collection at home. Best uncle/aunty forever!

We spotted cute musical magic wands at Mr Toy that resembled Sailor Moon and Chibiusa’s Moon sticks and similar ninja-like weapons that might even excite some adults.

Musical magic wands and toy weapons at Mr Toy. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Meanwhile, the older kids might enjoy constructing and building a Lego set or two, and it can double as a family bonding activity other than getting them a new board game set.

Bookstores like Kinokuniya and Lit Books are also throwing a festive sale. The Potterheads in your life might enjoy getting their hands on the Harry Potter Wizarding almanac featuring beautiful illustrations that bring magical worldbuilding to life.

Those who prefer treats can be kept busy with tasty advent calendars from shops such as Marks and Spencer. Additionally, stationery lovers will appreciate receiving Cziplee’s Czipmas Advent Calendar 2024.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.