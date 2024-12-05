What’s There To Do In Klang Valley This December Weekend?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, you can practice the season of giving by donating books to children, heading over to a book fair or appreciating different forms of art by our talented artists in Malaysia.

There are also other fun and interesting activities to look forward to in the following weeks!

BookXcess Book Donation & Gifting | Until 31 Dec | Any BookXcess outlet or online

It’s the season of giving so BookXcess is holding its Read It Forward campaign with the mission to donate 50,000 books to underprivileged children with your help. All you have to do is purchase a book at any BookXcess outlet or online as a gift this Christmas. For every book you purchase for donation, BookXcess will donate another book as well to selected underprivileged homes and charities.

Pos Malaysia Stamp Week | 5-7 Dec | Pos Malaysia Dewan Merpati | 9am-5pm | Free public event

Pos Malaysia is holding a Stamp Week featuring various interactive activities such as philately quizzes, collector’s puzzles, postcard design workshops, and letter sorting experiences.

Pos Malaysia will also be unveiling the limited-edition School Uniform Bodies stamp series, priced at RM59, at the event. It’s a tribute to four fundamental uniformed organisations in Malaysian schools: the School Cadets, Malaysian Red Crescent, Scouts, and Girl Guides.

READ MORE: Stamp-tastic! Pos Malaysia Hosts Stamp Week 2024

Riang Rasa | 6-8 Dec | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

This week the Riang Rasa market brings another round of exciting activities and delicious food for all to enjoy. Some planned activities include the Big Eater Competition, Tasteful Masterpiece Art, face painting sessions, and live performances.

KL Art Book Fair 2024 | 6-8 Dec | KLSCAH | 2pm-9pm, 12pm-8pm | Free public event

KLABF 2024 returns for its fourth edition which celebrates the vibrant artist-run culture and self-publishing scene. Other than book shopping, guests get to join in interesting and illuminating talks, sharing sessions, hands-on workshops, and more. The fair features exhibitors from Japan, Singapore, China, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, USA, and UK. Remember to get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Our Ocean, Our Planet Exhibit | Until 8 Dec | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free admission

These days, the most accessible art we can carry is on our phone cases. Our Ocean, Our Planet is a collaborative phone case exhibition between Rhino Shield and Institut Seni Lukis Malaysia featuring stunning artwork by students from the Malaysia Institute of Art (MIA).

Guests are welcome to join the free ocean-themed workshops and grab some freebies while visiting the exhibit.

Fabulous Freedom Festival | 7 Dec | GMBB | 10am-5pm | Free admission

The Fabulous Freedom Festival is held in conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and Human Rights Day. Some highlights include a thought-provoking forum, soulful slam poetry, a vibrant dikir barat performance, a dynamic speaker’s corner, booths by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), an inspiring exhibition, and more.

The Whale screening | 7 Dec | TDSC | 8pm onwards | Entry by donation

TDSC is holding a screening of Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale starring Brendan Fraser. The contemporary drama follows Fraser in a transformative Oscar-winning performance as a reclusive man confronting his past in a profound exploration of grief and redemption.

Sip & Paint with Noria | 8 Dec | Up KL, Jln Doraisamy | 2-4pm | RM120+

UP KL is hosting a Christmas-themed Sip & Paint session guided by Noria Zhou. She will be guiding participants in painting beautiful festive vases. The fees include painting materials, a glass of wine, and tapas. Seats are limited so remember to register by sending UP KL a direct message or WhatsApp +6014-6360401.

Jingle In The Court | 14 Dec | Pickle Social Club | 2pm-11pm | Free public event

Jameson is hosting a pickleball and whiskey session at the Pickle Social Club on 14 December. There’s also a tournament at 2pm to 8pm if you’re feeling competitive. Throughout the day, there’ll be fun free and easy play sessions and live bands and DJ sets to liven up the atmosphere. Spaces are limited so remember to register here.

International Think Big Summit 2024: Crossroads | 15 Dec | HELP Uni, Subang | 9am-7pm | Free public event

International Think Big Summit 2024: Crossroads: Where Diverging Minds Converge in Rojak Malaysia is a gathering of thought leaders and changemakers from diverse backgrounds, aiming to foster bold dialogues on polarizing issues and offer a platform for Malaysians to seek common ground in an increasingly divided and polarized society.

Some of the thought leaders joining the Summit include Shahril Hamdan, politician and co-host of Keluar Sekejap (KS) podcast, Syed Farid Al-Attas, prominent sociologist and professor of Sociology at National University of Singapore, YBrs. Encik Mohamad Sobri Bin Mat Daud, Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Unity Malaysia, Dr Muhammed Abdul Khalid: Former Economic Adviser to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Hajah Mahuran Saro Dato' Haji Sariki, Senior Vice President of TalentCorp, and more.

There’ll also be a real-life Human Spectrogram interactive seating where participants get to visualize where they stand on a wide range of polarized issues being discussed, and a Crossing Canvasses philosophical art exhibit which invites participants to reflect on art and social media content across ages.

For registration and more information, visit the Malaysian Philosophy Society’s official website here.

The Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Exhibition | 20 Dec 2024-9 March 2025 | Fahrenheit88 | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

The anniversary exhibition is a must-visit for Kamen Rider fans. The event gathers three generations of Kamen Rider from Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa, including monsters of evil organizations like Shocker, Geldam, and Gel Shocker. Remember to get your tickets from Ticket2U here.

Chinese Muslim Food & Culture Festival | 31 Dec 2024-5 Jan 2025 | 1Utama | Free public event

Head over to 1Utama to experience delicious Chinese Muslim food until 5 January 2025. Some food to expect includes authentic Xinjiang barbecue and Nangken (Xinjiang tandoori). There’ll be chairs and tables prepared so you can dine comfortably while trying new food and flavours. The festival also features Chinese Muslim art and culture so you can learn while you dine! For more information, follow Instagram user Shoaib (@eatai_halalfoodie).

