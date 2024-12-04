Paradise and Protocol: From Fuji’s Convenience Store Drama To Kinabalu’s Backyard Views

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a tale that hits close to home for Malaysian travellers, a humble Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko is teaching us hard lessons about travel etiquette and cultural respect – while making us reflect on our own iconic mountain views back home.

The town of Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture has decided to re-install barriers in front of the Lawson convenience store near Kawaguchiko Station, which has become overwhelmed with foreign tourists seeking to photograph Mount Fuji.

The decision comes as tourists continue to cross the road for photos dangerously.

While this was a “difficult decision” as it affects the store’s parking lot entrance, officials deemed strong measures necessary due to ongoing rule violations.

The Barrier Battle: A Timeline of Lawson’s Tourist Troubles

The town installed a black screen (20 meters wide and 2.5 meters high) along the opposite sidewalk in May.

At that time, they also installed protective barriers (80 cm high) on the sidewalk across from the store.

However, they couldn’t install barriers on the convenience store side due to the parking lot entrance.

The screen was removed in August due to an approaching typhoon and was kept down to monitor tourist behaviour.

However, disruptive behaviour by foreign tourists has continued.

When Mountain Views Tell Different Stories

This story resonates particularly with Malaysians, one of the most enthusiastic Southeast Asian tourist groups in Japan.

The irony isn’t lost on us—while Japan grapples with tourists behaving badly at a convenience store with a Fuji view, we have dozens of shops, ‘kedai runcit’, and warungs in Kundasang, Sabah, with equally spectacular views of Mount Kinabalu—our own towering pride and Malaysia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Yet they remain peaceful community spaces rather than tourist battlegrounds.

It’s fascinating how things play out differently.

A Mountain to Rule Them All: While travellers flock to famous viewing spots, sometimes the most memorable glimpses come unexpectedly – like this fleeting view from the Shinkansen (bullet train). There is no need to queue outside Lawson when Fuji-san reveals herself in countless ways across the Kanto plain. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Malaysian Hospitality: From Plastic Chairs to Shared Stories

If a convenience store in Kundasang became famous for its mountain view, the owner would probably add more plastic chairs outside and start selling nasi lemak. We’d turn it into a proper ‘lepak’ (hangout) spot!

Malaysian tourists in Japan have generally earned a favourable reputation compared to other nationalities.

Our inherent “sopan santun” and understanding of Asian values often help us navigate Japanese cultural sensitivities better than Western tourists.

Perhaps it’s because we understand the concept of community spaces—after all, our mamak stalls and kedai kopis are more than just shops; they’re social hubs where tourists and locals naturally blend.

Lessons from Lawson: When Malaysian Manners Matter Most

The Lawson incident is both a warning and a reminder of what we’re doing right.

While Japan struggles with overtourism at its convenience stores, our mountain-view spots maintain their charm through natural Malaysian hospitality.

A kedai runcit owner in Kundasang would more likely solve problems with a friendly “mari-mari minum kopi” than with a six-meter fence.

For Malaysians planning their next Japan trip, it’s a reminder that sometimes the best photos are the ones we don’t take, and the best memories are made when we remember we’re guests in someone else’s home.

Meanwhile, perhaps we should appreciate how our own communities naturally balance tourism and local life – where a convenience store with a mountain view remains just that, a community space where everyone’s welcome, as long as they remember their manners.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Yomiuri Shimbun.

