Chic & Relaxing: Coway BEREX’s Massage Chairs & Bed Help You Wind Down With Style

The Coway BEREX truck made a last stop at Plaza Arkadia, Desa ParkCity last Saturday where everyone could experience a pause in the city when they drop by.

Guests who dropped by the event could experience and have a feel of the three massage furniture: the PEBBLE, MINE, and the Massage Bed (the very same one recently launched in TGV Suria KLCC!).

The Coway BEREX line does not only focus on providing the best massage experience but also doubles as beautiful furniture to match your home aesthetics.

The PEBBLE massage chair is easily recognisable due to its eggshell shape. It’s designed with an ergonomic SL frame so it contours perfectly to the body. An S-line track helps to relieve fatigue from the neck to the waist while an L-line track works to relieve the waist to thighs areas.

The cocoon-shaped chair offers 11 massage modes with adjustable 3D massage rollers. It’s also equipped with a body scan sensor to ensure tailored comfort, adjustable airbag settings for compression, and a 2-zone heat therapy to warm and soothe the back and hips when needed.

In addition, it comes with an adjustable ottoman and wireless massage cushion for extra comfort. The massage cushion also has a heating function, perfect for soothing aching muscles or menstrual cramps. There’s also a Type C port to charge your devices or connect to the chair’s Bluetooth speakers to listen to music while relaxing with a massage.

From left to right: the Pebble and Mine massage chairs. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The PEBBLE comes in four chic colours: Hazy Blue, Sand Beige, Mystic Grey, and Terracotta Pink.

The PEBBLE massage chair is a good fit for those who prefer light-intensity massages. Those who prefer moderate-intensity massages might prefer the MINE massage chair.

Trying the Mine massage chair. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Unlike the PEBBLE, MINE is a compact massage chair for a comprehensive full-body massage. The MINE massage chair is also Malaysia’s first compact massage chair that offers convertible knee-to-calf massage therapy.

It has 12 massage modes, 3-zone heat treatment, a body scan sensor, adjustable roller and reflexology features like foot rollers and airbags to give the legs a much-needed TLC.

The MINE massage chair comes in three elegant colours: Ink Black, Rose Brown, and Champagne Beige. Furthermore, it has hidden wheels to make transporting the chair convenient.

The Massage Bed. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

For the best full-body massage experience, the Massage Bed offers a high-powered full-body massage with a 90cm-long flat track massage concept. It targets the entire length of the spine to the tailbone.

The Massage Bed features up to 30 massage modes and 12 intensity levels. Its 3D thermal massage system includes heated rollers and adjustable roller positions so you can further personalise your relaxation session.

The Massage Bed also comes equipped with soothing audio features where you can activate Voice Guidance for your convenience and play music by connecting to the built-in Bluetooth speakers.

Last but not least, the bed can be converted into a comfortable ottoman-style seat when not used as a massage bed. The Massage Bed comes in two classy colours: Ink Black and Champagne Beige.

To ensure its customers’ total comfort, Coway offers a five-year warranty and a 7-step care service to ensure cleanliness and peace of mind.

