The King’s Spirit: Hennessy’s New Collaboration With Lebron James Arrives In Malaysia

Hennessy has unveiled its latest limited-edition collection in collaboration with NBA superstar LeBron James, marking a significant moment where athletic prowess meets centuries of cognac craftsmanship.

The collection, which landed in Malaysia this week, bears the unmistakable imprint of James’s aesthetic sensibility: vibrant purple and orange hues embrace the bottle’s contours.

The legendary Hennessy Bras Armé symbol has been reimagined wearing a sleeve—a subtle nod to the basketball icon’s on-court presence.

During a previous visit to the Maison in Cognac, the Los Angeles Lakers power forward—whose career has redefined excellence in professional basketball—witnessed firsthand the meticulous attention to detail that goes into each bottle.

As an admirer of Hennessy and its iconic brand, I’ve always appreciated its commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport’s influence on and off the court.

James’s signature crown motif intertwines with the design, creating what might be called a visual symphony of sport and spirit. (Pix: Hennessy)

A CELEBRATION OF SHARED VALUES

Laurent Boillot, CEO of Hennessy, frames the collaboration as more than mere merchandising, positioning the partnership as a natural confluence of two entities that have consistently pushed the boundaries of their respective domains.

He is a legend in basketball who pushes boundaries in sport, style and culture, we wanted to honor all our deep and shared values. This limited edition is a celebration of our friendship, mutual respect and drive for excellence. Together we have created a fresh and vibrant collection for a new generation of fans.

A kindred spirit in Hennessy’s pursuit of perfection, James—the first active NBA player to achieve billionaire status —remarked that the craftsmanship was pretty incredible. (Pix: Hennessy)



The limited edition V.S.O.P collection is now making its way to Malaysia’s high-end establishments and authorized distributors.

For cognac enthusiasts and basketball aficionados alike, it offers a chance to possess what might be considered a liquid embodiment of greatness—both distilled and athletic.

just bought some LeBron Hennessy which arrives on Sunday😈 LOOOL pic.twitter.com/Ej8DCixpAc — Drei 😈 (@dreibtw) November 29, 2024

HENNESSY ARTISTRY 2024: A MULTI-SENSORY CELEBRATION

Building on its legacy of creating unrivalled entertainment experiences, Hennessy Artistry 2024 is set to transform Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, into an epic 12-hour celebration on 30 November.

This immersive festival promises to blend music, art, fashion, and cocktail culture into one groundbreaking event.

Korean sensation GRAY headlines an impressive lineup featuring Southeast Asian talents, including Malaysia’s Dato’ Maw, Ashley Lau, and Caven Tang (3P), alongside Singapore’s Zadon and TINC.

Beyond music, the festival offers Pickleball challenges by Motherchuckers and a curated selection of Kuala Lumpur’s finest dining establishments, from Amazonas to WIP.

The city’s acclaimed bars – Louie’s Bar, PS150, Remedy Bar, and Skullduggery – will showcase Hennessy-inspired cocktail innovations.

Entry is available through Hennessy product purchases: one general admission ticket with every Hennessy V.S.O.P bottle, or three tickets with a Hennessy X.O bottle.

VIP packages, available at Pitt Club, include access to the official After-Party at Pitt Club KL.

