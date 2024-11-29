The Best Spots To Surf In Malaysia During Monsoon Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While Malaysia is not exactly famous for its surf culture compared to other places like Australia, Indonesia, or Hawai’i, there’s no shortage of locations around the peninsula and East Malaysia where you can catch decent waves.

Whether you’re an experienced surfer or a beginner looking to get your feet wet in the world of surfing, these spots are suitable for all skill levels.

Cherating Beach, Pahang

Being one of the most popular beaches on the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia, Cherating is one of the first surf beaches of Malaysia that gained popularity in the 1980s.

Located north of Kuantan in Pahang, the beach has consistent waves which makes it perfect for beginners to learn how to surf. Some waves can go up to 500 meters, making it a great spot for experienced surfers as well.

Cherating is also home to several surfing schools and has hosted international surfing championships too.

There are also other water activities there you can enjoy such as kayaking, windsurfing and kite surfing.

Batu Buruk Beach, Terengganu

This white sand beach offers a breathtaking panorama that comes from casuarina trees lining the shore.

Take your surfboards to Kijal, the most popular surfing spot here on the stretch between Kemaman and Besut.

It’s also a family-friendly spot with easily accessible beach resorts, shops, restaurants, and parking facilities.

Just like Cherating, Batu Buruk also hosts international surfing competitions which attract surfers annually.

Tanjung Balau Beach, Johor

While the sand here is not exactly a pristine white, Tanjung Balau Beach in Desaru provides visitors with a stunning coastal view of natural rock formation that can be clearly seen during low tide, as well as the wide green ocean.

Considered a ‘playground’ for surfers, the beach is characterised by three-foot-high waves that makes surfing here quite thrilling.

Other attractions at Tanjung Balau include a fisherman’s museum, the only one in Malaysia, and the Tanjung Balau Fisherman’s Village.

Tanjung Simpang Mengayau, Sabah

Dubbed “Pengujung Borneo” for being geographicaly located at the northernmost tip of Borneo, this spot in Kudat caters more to advanced surfers, with waves that can reach heights up to six feet and lengths of up to 100 meters.

The location is also where the South China Sea and Sulu Sea meet and if that’s not enough, Kudat’s sandy beaches and crystal clear waters will most likely satisfy the beach lover in you.

Lupar River, Sarawak

In probably one of the most unique surfing spots in Malaysia, the Lupar River features a tidal bore – a natural phenomenon where waves travel up the river – where only seasoned surfers would dare to tread as the tidal bore is known to be inhabited by natural hazards such as crocodiles.

However, this never hindered surfers from taking part in the Tidal Bore Festival known as “Pesta Benak” that takes place in May every year.

Best time for surfing in Malaysia

The monsoon season is the most suitable time to surf in Malaysia, which is around November to early April.

Most of the ideal surfing spots are on the east coast of the peninsula, aside from the East Malaysia locations mentioned.

However, take extreme caution when visiting the east coast during monsoon season as the area is prone to floods that could pose a serious threat to your safety.

Warning signs to look out for if you plan on surfing this season

As the monsoon season can pose more dangers than just heavy rain, it’s best to keep an eye out for warnings issued by the government and heed them.

For example, warning flags would be put up to inform beach-goers to keep away from the coast.

Image: Facebook | Media Selangor

Red flag: Danger (swimming is not allowed)

Two red flags: Closed to the public

Yellow: Caution

Red and yellow: Swimming zone with lifeguard

Purple: Venomous wildlife present

Yellow with black circle: Restricted zone for surfing and boats

Checkered black and white: Surfing and boat zone

Checkered red and white: Get out of the water

It’s also advisable to check with the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) for any warnings and rain forecasts.

Here’s an example of a post shared on the MetMalaysia Facebook page, showing areas that are expected to experience hazardous, bad, and mild weather conditions until 30 November.

If you’re planning to go surfing soon, it’s not advisable based on current weather conditions. Perhaps it would be best to wait it out a bit longer until the authorities and weather departments deem it safe for any beach activities.

