New Song By Local TikTok Creator Reminds Malaysians To #ThinkTwice Before Posting!

A new song just dropped on TikTok, and Malaysians are turning it into a movement to inspire kindness.

At the forefront of this movement is Mozi (@mozi4real), an aspiring local artist and music creator on TikTok, who recently released his new #ThinkTwice song.

However, the track is more than just catchy beats and rhymes, it is a call to foster a safe and supportive space online.

#16baris #malaysia #fyp ♬ original sound – mozi4real @mozi4real "Biasa la tu toxic kat social media", let's stop this mentality. TikTok has launched the #ThinkTwice campaign to promote digital safety and make this platform a safe space for the whole community. Selalu #FikirDulu sebelum luahkan isi hati di ruangan komen. TikTok is a place to express your aunthenticity and creativity to the public, which means there will be times where people disagree with your opinion. Kalau tidak bersetuju dengan pandangan seseorang, kita boleh memberi constructive criticism untuk memberi semangat dan bukan untuk menjatuhkan seseorang. Always ThinkTwice before posting and TikTok will be a better place for everyone! #tiktokmalaysia

A Song That Strikes a Chord with The Community.

Mozi’s #ThinkTwice sound has started to ignite a creative wave across TikTok, inspiring popular creators like Yimo (@yimotapir) and Wan (@wananimation) to promote positivity through the song.

From Criticism to Compassion.

“As a music artist, I have faced my fair share of criticism, both online and offline. These experiences were the driving force behind creating the #ThinkTwice song. It is my way of encouraging everyone to pause and reflect before conversing online,” Mozi shared.

“Words have power, and my hope is that this #ThinkTwice song reminds us all to have a little empathy, not just for ourselves but for the broader community. Seeing the response from fellow creators and how they’ve used this sound to advocate for positivity has been incredibly rewarding. It reinforces the idea that together, we can build a more supportive space for everyone,” he added.

More than Just a Song

The song was created in collaboration with TikTok Malaysia, as part of the wider #ThinkTwice digital literacy campaign, launched earlier this year in September.

Through the #ThinkTwice campaign, TikTok aims to inspire Malaysians by directly engaging with its vibrant community of creators to produce educational content on its Community Guidelines and safety features, such as the Comment Care tool and Report function.

TikTok has also partnered with the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF), All Women’s Action Society (AWAM), and Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (MIASA), which have all contributed to the #ThinkTwice campaign by sharing useful tips on how the community can proactively protect each other online.

Malaysians can learn more about the campaign by searching the hashtag #ThinkTwice on the TikTok app, where they’ll find an extensive resource hub that houses educational material and content.

Do your part by joining the #ThinkTwice movement today. Share the #ThinkTwice song by reposting it on TikTok or use the sound to create inspirational content to spread positivity.

