Monkey Shoulder Brings The Ultimate Weekend Revolution To Kuala Lumpur

Premium scotch whisky Monkey Shoulder is unleashing a series of epic takeovers that promise to shake up the city’s nightlife this holiday season.

The 100% Speyside made-for-mixing whisky brand is bringing its signature rebellious spirit to some of the coolest spots in town, proving that sometimes the best weekends start with breaking all the rules.

Starting with CoffeeBoy Club at Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya recently, the brand is rolling out a series of can’t-miss events that blend craft cocktails, killer beats, and that distinctive Monkey Shoulder attitude.

According to SEA Regional Brand Ambassador Brendon Khoo, the brand is set to reinvent weekend culture this November and December.

Whether it’s crafted cocktails, getting into the spirit with our Monkey Experience games, or grooving to curated beats, we invite everyone to mix up their weekends and Make It Monkey with us!

EVENT LINEUP: WHERE THE MAGIC HAPPENS

The lineup reads like a who’s who of KL’s hottest venues: Bartolo Lisboa Bakehouse at Central Market (30 November) and Fono at The Zhongshan Building (6 December).

Each spot will be transformed into a playground of possibilities, featuring an all-star cast of DJs, including LZZY and The Groove Doctor, spinning everything from House Disco to Old School Hip-Hop.

But this isn’t just another series of parties – it’s a full-on sensory experience.

Think exclusive cocktail menus, Monkey Shoulder-infused desserts (because why the hell not?), and the chance to score some seriously cool merch through the brand’s signature games.

It’s the kind of event series that makes you wonder why weekends were ever ordinary.

REDEFINING WEEKEND CULTURE: MORE THAN JUST ANOTHER PARTY

The ‘Make It Monkey’ experience is clearly designed for those who believe that life’s too short for boring weekends.

With its track record of industry accolades and a Gold award from the International Wine & Spirit Competition, Monkey Shoulder continues to prove that breaking conventions and mixing things up isn’t just fun – it’s an art form.

For those ready to join the revolution, the message is clear: follow @monkeyshoulder on Instagram and get ready for weekends that don’t just break the mold – they completely reimagine it.

This isn’t just another event series; it’s a manifesto for those who believe every weekend deserves to be extraordinary.

Monkey Shoulder is enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails, making it a popular choice for mixing drinks. Pix: Instagram/monkeyshoulder

