Bring On The Sparkle This Festive Season With The Love Diamond’s Holiday Collection

The month of December is the perfect time to treat yourself or your loved one to something special to celebrate the end of the year on a high note.

Not to mention, we have three holidays or celebrations to look forward to: Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Chinese New Year.

If you’re considering getting a special gift for yourself or your loved one, The Love Diamond is welcoming the festive season with its Holiday Collection.

The Holiday Collection features the brand’s fine jewelleries such as earrings, Love Letter necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

The 18K white and rose gold jewelleries are set with natural diamonds in minimalist and chic designs (also perfect additions if you’re going for the quiet luxury look).

The Love Diamond holiday collection Flat-backed earring studs

Those who like to sleep with their earrings on would love The Love Diamond’s flat-backed earring studs. The backs of the earring studs are designed to be flat so they won’t poke you when you lie down to rest, nap, or sleep.

For those who love changing up their look, they would love the ring collections. The rings are designed to be stackable and can be mixed and matched for a minimalist or maximalist look. The Love Diamond has signet rings, diamond-encrusted ones, pinky rings, and even simple, solid bands.

Love Letter necklaces Stackable rings

Meanwhile, the Love Letter necklaces are crafted in feather-light 18K rose gold and feature a single stunning Love Diamond beside the single letter.

For further personalisation, the Love Tag pendants are a great choice as they can be inscribed with simple words or unique symbols.

Are you all ready to do your Christmas shopping? Check out The Love Diamond’s Holiday collection and other fine jewelleries at its Seibu outlet in The Exchange TRX or SUEN in Jalan Maarof, Bangsar.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

