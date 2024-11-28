Weekend Highlights: Cultural Gems & Tail-Wagging Fun This November & December

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are pet-friendly markets and cultural activities to take part in. Come December, there are several Christmas markets and even a fitness charity where each calorie burned will see an RM1 donation to those in need!

If you’re in Penang over the weekend, there’s a poignant theatre show examining the issue of bullying and the urgent need for compassion from society.

Christmas Colourama | Until 1 Jan 2025 | Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Sunway Pyramid is turning Christmas into a kaleidoscopic dreamland through its Christmas Colourama campaign. Inspired by the timeless beauty of stained glass, the LG2 Blue Atrium is decked with decorations that will bring a sense of warmth and nostalgia to welcome the festive season.

Come and discover the new OASIS precinct, various discounts, fun festive workshops, and more. There’s also a gift-wrapping service available to meet all your gifting needs. The workshops include wreath-making, gingerbread décor, holiday crystal ball crafting, and face and hand painting. Families with young kids should keep an eye out for Santa’s meet-and-greet sessions too.

Kecimeow Market 2.0 | 28 Nov-1 Dec | SAMA Square, Setapak | 4pm-11pm | Free public event

Kecimeow Market 2.0 is a pet-friendly market featuring food stalls and various exciting activities for everyone, including pets. Some of the highlights include kids’ activities, a colouring contest and K-pop dance competition. There’ll also be booths for pet essentials. Do follow Kecimeow’s page for updates and further information.

KL Chinatown Festival | 29 Nov-1 Dec | Downtown KL | 10am-10pm | Free public event

KL Chinatown Festival is still ongoing with various activities in store. This week there’ll be an art workshop at Lorong Panggung and interesting handicraft booths to check out.

Pesta Sambal & Buah | 29 Nov-1 Dec | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Sambal & Buah dan Makanan yang lain is as close as you can get to a food fair. Enjoy fruits and other delicious foods while strolling around the area.

Viva Batik Malaysia 2024 | 29 Nov-8 Dec | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Viva Batik Malaysia 2024 is a 10-day event celebrating Malaysian batik. The event is designed to attract locals and tourists to get to know Malaysian batik better from ready-to-wear outfits to craft and toys.

Busana Melayu Fashion Competition | 30 Nov | Semua House | 2.30pm-6pm | RM35/pax

Think you have the best style? Come dressed in your finest baju kurung, baju kebaya, or baju Melayu and strut your stuff at the Busana Melayu Fashion Competition.

Participants stand a chance of winning amazing prizes such as exclusive hotel stays at 23LoveLane Hotel Penang, The Ruma Hotel, Else Retreats, and more. There’s also a fabulous hi-tea reception after as well. To register for the competition, fill the Google Form here.

Whiskers & Waggers Fun Day Out | 30 Nov-1 Dec | Tropicana Metropark | 3pm-10pm | Free public event

Whiskers & Waggers Fun Day Out is designed with pet owners and their furkids in mind. The event highlights include dog licking painting, a dog maze escape challenge, a dog obedience contest, a dog musical chair, a pet picnic party, and pet communication sharing by Risah Gan.

There’s also a chance to create a unique artwork of your furkids at the Tuk Tuk Clay Workshop. If you’re looking to bring another furkid home, check out the pet adoption drive. As for young (human) kids, they can enjoy Animal Face painting and the petting zoo.

Great British Circus: London Musical Show | 30 Nov-5 Jan 2025 | Desa ParkCity | 5.30pm, 8.30pm | Ticketed event

The Great British Circus presents its London Musical Show, a unique one-time production that fuses the jaw-dropping excitement of the circus with a stirring musical adventure story of ambition, love, betrayal, and triumph.

The musical follows Jack, a daring young visionary who’s determined to keep his dream of a new theatre alive. Expect daring new acts, gravity-defying stunts, and mesmerizing feats from the talented performers. Remember to purchase your tickets from the Great British Circus’s official website here.

Living Archives for Cultural Resilience & Resistance | 4 Dec | GMBB | 8pm | Free public event

Discover the rich heritage of Japan’s Indigenous Ainu community in a special talk and sharing session at Five Arts Centre in GMBB. Japan officially recognised the Ainu as the Indigenous People of Japan in 2019 after decades of advocacy by the Ainu community. Admission is free but registration is required and can be done by filling in the Google Form here.

Calories for Charity | 14 Dec | Absolute Performance, Icon City | 11am-4.30pm | Free public event

This Christmas, Absolute Performance combines fitness and giving back to those in need. Its Calories for Charity event is a fun fitness event where every calorie burnt will be converted into RM1 and the money collected will be donated to charity. The “calories of the day” will be channelled to the identified old folks’ homes or orphanages.

Absolute Performance has set the target of RM8,000 cash donation so let’s work together to see it through! Participants are also welcome to make direct monetary contributions and bring along any pre-loved toys, clothes, and books to give away.

Turn Up & Sing: White Christmas | 14 Dec | The Duke After Dark | 4pm-7pm | Ticketed event

The Sound Collective is teaming up with The Duke After Dark in Bukit Damansara for a wholesome evening of song, laughter, nostalgia, and making memories. They’re going to be singing the timeless Christmas classic “White Christmas” and many more carol classics. Guests are welcome to dress up in their Christmas best and join the celebration. Remember to purchase your tickets from Peatix here.

TEWAS | 28-30 Nov | Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang | 8.45pm | Ticketed event

TEWAS: No Light at the End of the Tunnel is an impactful theatre production presented by JDev Studios. The poignant performance, directed by Hilyati Ramli, tackles the pressing issue of bullying and its profound effect on everyone, including the society at large. Inspired by real-life tragedies, TEWAS weaves the stories of victims, families, and perpetrators in a powerful narrative that examines the cycle of pain and the critical need for compassion and dialogue within our communities. To get your tickets, head over to CloudJoi here.

