Jotun Unveils 2025 Colour Collection And The Most Beautiful Interior Paint Yet

The smallest things in our lives can often have the biggest impact. It might be sunlight on the side of a building, a kind word from a stranger, the texture of a pebble on the beach – or the colour of the room in which we wake up each day.

These are the subtleties of everyday life – the seemingly tiny things that end up defining our days.

The colours around us influence our emotions – even our energy levels – but they don’t have to be vivid and dramatic to do so.

In the newly launched Global Colour Collection 2025, NUANCES, Jotun celebrates the subtleties of shade and colour that can do so much to determine the atmosphere of a space and the feel of the home.

Bold colours may have the most obvious visual effect, but even the gentlest shift in shade can alter the mood. We respond to the tones, hues and shades we encounter every day on both conscious and unconscious levels. In our homes, and on our walls, it’s often the nuances that make all the difference. Lisbeth Larsen, Global Colour Manager at Jotun

While colours have the power to transform the mood and look of a space, it is also important that each colour’s depth and richness is shown through the use of the right product.

To capture the true essence of NUANCES, Jotun has taken a step further with its latest innovation and is proud to introduce its most beautiful paint yet, a true breakthrough in elegance and style – the Jotun Majestic Pure Color Super Matt.

Small Shades, Big Impact

Carefully selected upon thorough research on emerging trends for the year ahead, Jotun’s NUANCES Colour Collection showcases a collection of 30 colours in six families – blues, greys, peaches, yellows, beiges, and greens – each featuring four nuances of varying intensity and one accent colour.

The collection is designed to serve as both a resource and an inspiration, guiding people towards the perfect nuances for the atmosphere they want to create.

The Global Colour Collection is crafted based on colour theory to provide practical guidance on using layering, monochrome, and variations in intensity to create depth and impact.

The collection is illustrated with beautiful interiors that capture the 30 colours in real home setting and features a specially designed large-scale artwork by French-born artist Agathe Berjaut, showcasing several shades from Jotun’s 2025 palette.

Flawless Finish, Lasting Beauty

Colours of Jotun have always been beautiful but this year, they have been made to appear even more beautiful with the launch of its newest product. Carefully researched and engineered, this latest premium interior paint sets a new industry benchmark, boasting the lowest gloss levels in the market. With Jotun’s most beautiful paint, creating a beautiful home has never been easier with Jotun.

This product was meticulously formulated without reflective particles, revealing the paint’s actual colour resulting in a more uniform and intense finish. With True Colour Technology, the Majestic Pure Color Super Matt promises rich, sumptuous hues that are consistent and true.

Besides, this premium interior paint provides unmatched durability that effectively resists scuffs, scratches and abrasions even in high traffic areas, keeping walls pristine and further reduces the need for frequent repainting.

Another standout feature of this latest innovation by Jotun is its advanced washability which allows the paint to withstand cleaning and scrubbing without losing its vibrancy.

Everyday dirt and stains can be easily wiped clean, providing an ease of mind and keeps interiors spotless.

To top off, the Super Matt finish is designed to provide a non-reflective surface with minimal gloss and reduce the visibility of inconsistencies.

This technology enables it to blend with natural materials and complement various design elements, making it highly favoured by architects and designers.

Embracing Tradition with Style

Apart from its beautifully crafted palette and innovative paint, an exciting collaboration was announced, with Jotun working with local streetwear fashion brand, Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC), further strengthening its ambition to be seen as more than just a paint brand.

Jotun has always emphasised local relevance in the countries they have a presence in, and this collaboration highlights its commitment to preserve and showcase creativity rooted in local culture through the use of colours.

The Jotun x PMC collaboration features apparels with iconic stamp designs of unique Malaysian elements to tell the story of NUANCES.

The stamp represents the idea of telling the story of its origins—just as each stamp holds a unique memory, the NUANCES collection highlights the importance of appreciating the subtle details in life, like the colours that surround us.

By collaborating with local designers, we have created a unique collection that brings Jotun’s new colours to life through cultural symbols deeply rooted in Malaysia. This partnership celebrates the beauty of subtle details, capturing the essence of our new colour collection and connecting it to the everyday moments and stories that define the Malaysian lifestyle. Lisa Abdullah, Jotun Colour Marketing and Communication Manager of Malaysia and Singapore

Running from 16 December 2024 until 28 February 2025, customers who purchase Jotun Majestic and Jotashield products worth RM350 will receive a limited-edition Jotun x PMC tee whereas customers who spend RM500 and above will get the Jotun x PMC co-ords set.

Customers will receive the merchandise upon submission of their receipt on Jotun’s website. This limited-edition release comes in specially curated colours that are trendy yet timeless, seamlessly complementing any wardrobe or space.

The apparels will also be displayed in the Pestle & Mortar Clothing store in APW Bangsar for a limited time.

NUANCES was recently launched across three days from 11 until 13 November 2024, with an on-ground event themed “Welcome Home” at The Estate on Federal Hill, Kuala Lumpur, that showcased the new palette of Jotun’s Global Colour Collection 2025 which features 30 exciting colours.

The event included immersive art installations, inviting visitors to experience different colour combinations from the palette.

Attendees also had the opportunity to be part of a captivating tour where they gained insights into the key features of the Jotun Majestic Pure Color Super Matt and its advantages for modern interiors.

Apart from launching a new palette and product, Jotun also introduced a new shop concept designed to enhance customer experience.

This upgraded retail layout, set to roll out nationwide starting next year, will provide customers with an interactive space to explore Jotun’s full range of colours, products, and inspirations for their homes.

For more information about Jotun’s new product and colours, click here.

