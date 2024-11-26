Tales Of Darkness: FABLE’s Ghostly Legends Come To Life In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

FABLE Whisky, masterfully blending storytelling with Scottish spirits, makes its Malaysian debut through respected distributor Single & Available, adding a new chapter to the nation’s premium spirits portfolio

The Scottish brand, which has carved out a distinctive niche in the crowded whisky market since 2021, brings more than just liquid gold.

One of their offerings is the Hound, a 13-year-old Mannochmore whisky, which features flavours like mango, pear, and oak, providing a full-bodied experience. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Each bottle serves as a canvas for Bolivian illustrator Hugo Cuellar’s striking visuals, transforming age-old Scottish legends into contemporary art pieces that look equally at home in a gallery as behind a bar.

Their inaugural collection, centred around “The Legend of the Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay,” reads like a carefully orchestrated symphony in eleven parts, each chapter represented by a different single malt expression.

From the highlands of Blair Athol to the maritime influences of Caol Ila, each bottle tells its portion of the tale of an ill-fated piper and his loyal canine companion. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Craftmanship & Accolades

The brand’s attention to detail extends beyond the aesthetic.

Each single cask expression, limited to roughly 300 bottles, maintains its cask strength integrity—a purist’s approach that earned them a Masters Medal at the 2023 Spirits Business Scotch Masters Awards.

Their more accessible Three Companions blended malt, a marriage of spirits aged between five and eight years, offers a gateway into FABLE’s narrative universe at a more approachable price point.

We are already in key global travel hubs and numerous high-end, prestigious on-trade outlets across the globe, but we wanted to get into the Southeast Asia peninsular, where we have been getting a lot of demand,” reflects David Pattison, FABLE’s co-founder, from his office in Scotland.

The collection was recently unveiled at DARK in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur—a fitting venue whose moody, intimate atmosphere provided the perfect backdrop for tales of Scottish mythology and fine spirits. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Malaysian whisky enthusiasts can acquire these liquid narratives through Single & Available’s retail and online platforms.

Single cask expressions are priced at RM499, and the Three Companions are priced at RM313.

