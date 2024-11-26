Feeling Blue Or Seeing Red? Here’s How Colours Can Transform Your Festive Season!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever noticed how certain colours just hit different? Like, why does blue feel so calm one minute and red makes you feel like you can conquer the world?

Turns out, colours don’t just make our photos IG-worthy – they have this magical ability to influence our mood, emotions, and even our lifestyle. Science agrees – colour can evoke subconscious feelings, shaping how we experience the world around us.

(vecstock via freepik)

Let’s break it down:

, the drama queen of colours, oozes passion and energy. It’s your go-to when you need confidence or want to make a bold statement. Blue , on the other hand, is like your zen bestie. It’s soothing, peaceful, and perfect for winding down after a stressful day.

is the MVP of balance – like a spa day for your eyes, reminding you of nature and growth. Yellow? Pure happiness in a shade. It’s the burst of sunshine we all need on a gloomy Monday.

But if your palette is more sophisticated and you’re slightly more ✨tasteful✨ than the rest of us, you might wanna explore these niche colours that do wonders for our mood too:

Fandango : This bold purplish-pink hue, named after the spirited Spanish dance, reflects vibrancy and passion.

: This bold purplish-pink hue, named after the spirited Spanish dance, reflects vibrancy and passion. Nacarat : A bright shade of orange, similar to the colour of a fox’s fur, derived from the Arabic word ‘naqarat,’ referring to an orange-red colour.

: A bright shade of orange, similar to the colour of a fox’s fur, derived from the Arabic word ‘naqarat,’ referring to an orange-red colour. Periwinkle : A soft, pale blue with a hint of lavender, named after the small sea snail, reflecting the subtle hue of its shell.

: A soft, pale blue with a hint of lavender, named after the small sea snail, reflecting the subtle hue of its shell. Isabelline: A pale, greyish-yellow shade, often describing certain animal coats, named after Isabella I of Castile, whose undergarments were rumoured to have turned this shade after years of not being washed… 🤭

Now take a minute to think about the colours in your life – your clothes, your home, even the decor at your favourite cafe. Are you vibing with the right palette? If not, no worries, because we’ve got just the place to add some vibrant magic to your world this Christmas.

Christmas Colourama at Sunway Pyramid: A Symphony of Festive Cheer and Sparkling Lights

(Sunway Pyramid)

This year, Sunway Pyramid is turning Christmas into a kaleidoscopic dreamland with their Christmas Colourama campaign. Inspired by the timeless beauty of stained glass, they’re bringing the warmth, nostalgia, and gila gorgeous vibes of traditional Christmas to life with a modern twist. Think dazzling displays, multi-coloured reflective panels, and whimsical decorations straight out of a holiday fantasy.

Oh, and you have to check out the stunning Christmas tree! This isn’t your basic Christmas tree, this masterpiece is built entirely with coloured glass panels that shimmer under the light. Surrounding it are smaller trees, festive houses, and decorative baubles, all radiating the same stained-glass charm. It’s basically Christmas wonderland vibes on steroids.

New Discoveries Await at OASIS

(TRP/Sunway Pyramid)

The magic doesn’t stop there. Sunway Pyramid’s OASIS precinct is the ultimate playground for fashionistas, beauty lovers, and anyone with an eye for aesthetics. With new concepts and F&B stores like INNISFREE, LOVE, BONITO, VCR, and the largest MUJI store in Malaysia, you’re spoiled for choice. Snap your OOTDs against these fresh storefronts, or chill under the breathtaking OASIS chandelier – it’s a vibe, trust us.

Not forgetting the festive deals, okay:

(Sunway Pyramid)

Spend RM600 (or RM400 with your UOB card) in 2 receipts and get RM30 in Sunway Points.

Feeling generous? Go big with RM1,200 (or just RM1,000 with your UOB card) in 2 receipts and walk away with a luxe diffuser stone.

Terms and conditions apply, of course.

Ho-Ho-Hot Activities:

Free gift-wrapping service

(TRP)

Enjoy free gift-wrapping services from 22 November 2024 to 1 January 2025 at D’ Special Day Christmas Booth at LG2 Blue Concourse!

Workshop Activities

(Sunway Pyramid)

Get creative this holiday season at LG2 Blue Concourse with Bath & Body Works Pop-Up! Show off your creations and spread the cheer by tagging us with #YourHolidayStory!

Other workshops include:

Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop

(Sunway Pyramid)

Craft your own gorgeous wreath and bring holiday cheer to your home! Whether you’re a DIY newbie or a crafting pro, this workshop is perfect for everyone.

LG2 Blue Concourse

1 Dec 2024 (Sunday), 5pm

8 Dec 2024 (Sunday), 3pm & 5pm

Gingerbread Decor Workshop

(Sunway Pyramid)

Channel your inner pastry pro and design the cutest gingerbread creations to take home and show off!

LG2 Blue Concourse

15 Dec 2024 (Sunday), 3pm & 5pm

Holiday Crystal Ball Crafting

(Sunway Pyramid)

Bring a sprinkle of holiday magic to your décor by crafting your very own sparkling crystal ball ornament!

LG2 Blue Concourse

22 Dec 2024 (Sunday), 3pm & 5pm

Face & Hand Painting

(Sunway Pyramid)

Let the kiddos—and the young at heart—get into the holiday spirit with festive face and hand painting to add a cheerful glow to the season!

LG2 Blue Concourse

28 Dec 2024 (Saturday) & 29 Dec 2024 (Sunday), 3pm & 5pm

Do note that these are subject to change; and workshops are walk-in and on a first-come-first-served basis. Limited slots available, so don’t miss out!

Mark your calendars for these festive fun times:

(Sunway Pyramid)

Santa Claus Meet & Greet (30 Nov – 25 Dec): Bring your kids – or just fangirl yourself.

(Sunway Pyramid)

High Angle Photobooth: Take your selfies to new heights.

(Sunway Pyramid)

And of course, don’t miss the New Year’s Eve Countdown at OASIS, with live performances, a buzzing bazaar, epic fireworks, and a lucky draw to end the year with a bang. Mall hours are extended till 1 a.m., so there’s no excuse not to party!

Be Dazzled by Colour This Christmas

(Sunway Pyramid)

Christmas is about joy, love, and a whole lot of sparkle. Sunway Pyramid’s Christmas Colourama is here to sprinkle vibrant magic into your holiday season. So, grab your friends, family, (or even your crush 😉) and come soak in the colours, lights, and festive vibes.

Don’t say we never invite you, ah – this is one event you don’t want to miss! 🎄✨

