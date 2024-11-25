True Story? Malaysian Man Has Over RM341k In Debts, Asks Social Media If He Should Tell Wife

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The latest report from the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) revealed that 53,000 young people under 30 are buried under RM1.9 billion in debt. The report also revealed that 28% of working adults in Malaysia had to borrow money for essential purchases.

This worrying issue is shown in an anonymous post shared by Twitter user @meinmokhtar. In the post, a 31-year-old man shared that he has over RM341,000 in debt and he’s contemplating whether to tell his wife who’s oblivious to their financial troubles.

The man shared that his gross monthly salary is RM5,500 (RM4,800 nett). Despite earning a decent amount, the debts are mounting.

He owes two personal bank loans totalling RM85,000 and RM76,000, both of which have entered legal status. Additionally, he has accumulated RM25,000 in debts from three credit cards and owes RM150,000 to a credit company, which has been reported to CTOS.

The troubled man asked the public for advice and whether he should come clean with his wife about their looming financial issue.

Some netizens were shocked by his total debt and sympathised with him. They advised him to tell his wife so she wouldn’t be blindsided. They believe if his wife knows, she might be able to help him with whatever she can. However, they also noted that she would feel angry at first but they would have to make things work.

Another netizen advised the man to show his wife his income and commitments before surrendering himself to AKPK. He reiterated that the man should take action now and seek assistance to help him alleviate his burden.

Meanwhile, another person suggested the man look for a higher-paying job or start a side gig to supplement his current income flow.

The man is also advised to seek finance counselling at any AKPK branch and to stop getting into new debts.

Here’s to hoping the man’s financial troubles can be solved soon.

Better cerita semua dgn wife you anon. Sebab apa yang jadi, mesti akan effect hidup wife tu juga. Kalau wife tu marah normal la sebab salah sendiri. At least, dia tau and maybe dia boleh tolong apa-apa yg patot nanti. — ARose (@arirose9202) November 23, 2024

Huish

1st bgtau your wife, slow talk

Tunjuk pendptn n your komitmen



Then…g serah diri kt AKPK

Jgn simpan sorang, jgn buat diam

X selesai masalah



Utk selesaikan mslh

Admit you're in trouble, and seek for assistance — Soy Halima (@nurhalimatun) November 23, 2024

Bitau la bini juga. Susah senang bersama. Bukan apa kalau tiba-tiba hang balik ke dunia abadi, takde la dia terkejut sgt dgn jumlah tu — Ms Sam (@samsiah7_77) November 23, 2024

1. pergi uruskan hutang ko dengan AKPK

2. naikkan pendapatan; cari kerja baru ke, side income ke, jadi influencer tiktok ke

3. taubat xnak tambah hutang dah

4. belanja aku coffee latte — Fazrul (@Fazruljalaludin) November 23, 2024

Boleh ke mana2 cawangan AKPK jumpa pegawai kaunseling kewangan tu dulu. Kemudian kena isi permohonan online. Kena buat surat rasmi bertulis untuk mohon masuk ke program akpk. Tak tahu nak tulis apa boleh dm saya. Saya boleh ajarkan A-Z — resitYGterbuang (@kkkcaz) November 23, 2024

Pegi AkPk. Ikut pengalaman saing2 & staff contract yg pnh diberhentikan dulu tp msh kena byr hutang dorg ke akpk. Byk dpt tolong. Dlm ms sama jgn buat hutang baru. Yg x perlu bleh jual buat belanja sementara. — ir.DriB.Ts😎 (@Keburungan) November 23, 2024

