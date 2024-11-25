Rain Got You Down ? Here Are 10 Ways To Change That

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you an overly productive person ? Never having any free time for yourself ? Work or studies got you stressed and drained all the time ? Maybe a rainy day is just the thing you need to lay back and relax. Take the load off and have a moment of much needed self-care.

1. Play a board game

When’s the last time the family gathered around to play a good old board game. With the increasing progress of technology, we find ourselves glued to our screens while those old board games that brought us so much joy when we were younger are sitting on a shelf collecting dust.

Perhaps now is the time to break out Monopoly or Scrabble. Any of those games that created so many valuable memories for the family.



2. Build a pillow fort

I know what you’re thinking “Pillow fort ? Am I a child ?” And yes your thoughts are justified. But don’t knock it till you try it. This one might take a little work but building your very own kingdom is bound to be worth the time.



3. Rearrange your furniture

Does it seem pretty dreary lately ? And your home is starting to look like an old photo. Sometimes a little rearranging is all you need to breakout of that mundane feeling.

It’s good to refresh the look of the house every now and then. Just like how we exercise, or go to the park to get a change of scenery. Moving your stuff around may help breathe new life into your living area.



4. Bake

Treat yourself to some homemade treats while working on those pastry skills. While everyone is using this opportunity to take a nap. You’re in the kitchen cooking, literally and figuratively.

From cookies to cakes and brownies, surprise your friends or colleagues with treats the next time you pop in to the office or school. Who knows ?

Maybe a few cookies might turn that grumpy boss’s frown upside down.



5. Paint/Draw

Bring out that inner Picasso. Even if you feel your skills are not up to par, art is a form of expression. A way to vent out your feelings without judgement. Or maybe a hidden talent that may come to fruition.

Studies have also shown that learning how to paint can improve concentration as well as tuning your fine motor skills. A fun hobby that helps us grow as individuals.



6. Visit your local museum

When was the last time you had the opportunity to see the rich history of the very town you live in ? It’s important that we take the time to learn our heritage.

Visiting a history museum may provide a refreshing insight as to how our beautiful town came to be. And the unknown stories that served as the building blocks to our present day home.

Or maybe even an art museum where you can appreciate the fine works of talented local artists. There are many wonderful creations to be found if we took the time to have a look.



7. Movie marathon

Is there a list of movies you’ve been wanting to watch but there’s just never any time ? Now is your chance to cross some of those movies off the list.

Movies are the modern day medium for storytelling. It allows us to escape reality for just a moment when things get a little mundane.

At the same time, we can all learn a lot from movies. Draw inspiration from your favourite characters or learn from their mistakes. Who knows ? It might just help your daily life.



8. Write a letter

Writing a letter may be old-fashioned and a waste of time. But it could also be a nice surprise for your loved ones.

On a day-to-day, the mail everyone receives is either junk mail or bills. Seeing a friendly letter from a close friend would be a sweet surprise for anyone.

Get a feel of what it was like to communicate with friends and family before technology took over our lives.

Show your love with a well-written letter. It’s nice to be a little different every now and then.



9. Dance Party

Be the main character by cranking up the volume of your favourite song at home and dance in your pjs. We have all imagined what it would feel like to be in a music video.

Let loose and have fun, shake away the stress with zero judgment.



10. Clean

Given the opportunity, we all should clean our homes to get away from that stuffy feeling.

Put on your mask and rubber gloves.

Get down to business by getting rid of dust and clutter. Cleaning is known to be therapeutic. The tranquil feeling of taking your time to cleanse your home helps to clear your mind off any clutter that’s weighing on you.



I hope these ideas help you the next time you’re bored at home on a rainy day.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.



















