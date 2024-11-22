This Cute Panda Is On A Mission To Transform Homes Across Malaysia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know pandas are experts at creating cosy, balanced habitats?

These gentle giants might look like they spend their days lazily munching on bamboo, but behind their adorable clumsiness lies a surprising knack for adapting to their environment.

Pandas are masters of turning nature into the ultimate comfort zone – a skill that’s earned them a spot in our hearts (and on countless “cutest animal” lists).

Here are just a few reasons why pandas are not only loveable but also low-key lifestyle gurus when it comes to creating the perfect habitat:

DIY Nap Spots

Pandas are the ultimate nappers. They can snooze just about anywhere, but when they’re feeling extra fancy, they’ll flatten a patch of bamboo to make a comfy “bed.” It’s the panda version of sprucing up your space!

Peaceful Personal Spaces

These solitary animals know the importance of boundaries. By choosing their habitats carefully, pandas keep things quiet and stress-free, turning their surroundings into a calming retreat.

Research shows that pandas have excellent spatial memory, helping them navigate their vast bamboo forests with ease.

They are also strategic eaters, consuming over 30 different types of bamboo and rotating their diet seasonally to access the most nutritious parts. In the wild, pandas communicate through over 11 distinct vocalisations and scent markings to establish territory and connect with others.

Inspired by these cuddly creatures, MR.DIY’s new mascot, PANDAi, is here to bring comfort and clever solutions to your home!

(TRP)

Just like pandas thrive in habitats tailored to their every need, PANDAi guides you in transforming your space into a sanctuary. From functional storage to budget-friendly essentials, PANDAi makes smart living oh-so-cute and irresistibly easy!

Wondering what happened to MR.DIY’s iconic hammer symbol? Don’t worry—it’s still a proud part of the brand you know and love!

The hammer now has some adorable company with the arrival of PANDAi, a cheerful new addition to the MR.DIY family. PANDAi is here to bring even more joy, fun, and smart solutions to your shopping experience, proving that functionality and cuteness can go hand in hand!

Create Comfort with PANDAi!

(TRP)

Pandas blend comfort and adaptability effortlessly, and PANDAi brings this same magic to your home. Whether you’re hunting for smart storage solutions, daily essentials, or clever household hacks, PANDAi has you covered.

Think of PANDAi as your personal home improvement guide, helping you craft a space that’s perfectly organised, undeniably cosy, and sprinkled with panda-level cuteness!

Meet PANDAi Across KL!

(TRP)

For a “panda-stic” adventure, visit Fahrenheit 88, where a 14-foot PANDAi installation stands proudly outside Uniqlo. This giant adorable structure will only be there until 29 November, so make your way there quick!

(TRP)

With its giant umbrella, it symbolises MR.DIY’s promise to protect you from the elements – “PANDAi Jaga Anda”.

And that’s just the start! PANDAi’s charm has taken over KL, spreading joy and excitement with every appearance.

PANDAi on the Move

(TRP)

KL got a cheerful surprise recently as a fleet of PANDAi mascots hopped on the KL Hop-On Hop-Off bus, waving and spreading smiles to everyone along the way.

(TRP)

Adding to the fun, a surprise flash mob of PANDAi mascots wowed the crowd with energetic dance moves and handed out delightful freebies.

And if you’ve missed PANDAi’s antics, don’t worry – there’s still time for you to catch PANDAi LIVE!

IOI City Mall, Putrajaya on 23 November, 5pm to 7pm

on Pavilion Bukit Jalil on 30 November, 5pm to 7pm

on MRT Cochrane to MRT Pasar Seni on 4 December, 2pm to 5pm

on Elmina Lakeside Mall on 7 December, 5pm to 7pm

There was even an adorable 3D PANDAi on a digital billboard in Bukit Bintang!

But if you didn’t manage to catch him, you can still watch these adorable mini web films below!

Snap & Win with PANDAi

(MR. DIY)

Ready for more fun? Join the Snap and Win contest and stand a chance to win RM100 MR.DIY cash vouchers! Here’s how:

1️⃣ Snap a creative photo or video with the 14-foot PANDAi installation at Fahrenheit 88.

2️⃣ Post it with #PANDAiJagaAnda and tag MR.DIY on social media.

3️⃣ Submit your entry here.

(MR. DIY)

With 30 winners chosen weekly, you’ve got high chances of winning!

Contest Period: Now until 27 November 2024

Now until 27 November 2024 Prizes: RM100 MR.DIY Cash Voucher x 90

(MR. DIY)

Need a relaxing spot? Stop by the panda-themed seating areas at MyTOWN Shopping Centre and Pasar Seni MRT station – perfect for chilling or snapping a quick photo with PANDAi!

A Final Word from PANDAi: Don’t Miss the Cuteness!

With so many exciting activities, giveaways, and panda-themed joy, MR.DIY’s PANDAi is making November unforgettable! Don’t miss the giant panda installation at Fahrenheit 88, the Snap and Win contest, or PANDAi’s adorable web films.

Get ready to embrace PANDAi’s smart and cosy charm – your home (and your Instagram feed) will thank you!

P.S. There are more exciting things happening in December as well. Stay tuned on MR.DIY’s social media accounts to find out!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.