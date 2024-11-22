The Return Of The Gamba: A Malaysian Virtuoso Comes Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the glittering heart of Kuala Lumpur, where the PETRONAS Twin Towers pierce the tropical sky, a homecoming of sorts is about to unfold.

Ibrahim Aziz, the city’s own viola da gamba virtuoso, is returning to where it all began, trading London’s Wigmore Hall for the acoustic perfection of Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP).

On 30 November, Ibrahim will bring his six-stringed companion – an instrument that bridges Renaissance refinement with Baroque flamboyance (Western classical music from about 1600 to 1750) – to perform alongside the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO).

The program, a carefully curated journey through time, features prominent German Baroque composer and multi-instrumentalist Georg Philipp Telemann’s sprightly Overture Suite and Czech composer Josef Fiala’s Gamba Concerto, works that showcase both the instrument’s haunting intimacy and surprising vivacity.

From KL to Global Stages

With twenty albums to his name and performances spanning three continents, Ibrahim, a Kuala Lumpur native, has become a cultural ambassador for his instrument and his homeland.

His debut album, Risonanze, earned the most coveted of critical nods—American Record Guide’s stamp of approval—marking him as a recording artist “to be reckoned with.”

Dutch-Australian conductor Benjamin Bayl, returning to the podium after his 2019 engagement, will bookend the evening with symphonic works: German composer and musician of the late Baroque period Johann Sebastian Bach’s modest Symphony in D will open the night.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s majestic Symphony No. 39, one of the Austrian’s final three symphonies, composed in 1788, will provide the finale.

It’s a clever programming choice that traces classical music’s evolution from baroque precision to classical grandeur.

The Fine Print

In a city where tradition and modernity dance an endless waltz, this concert promises to be more than just a performance – it’s a reminder that sometimes, the most compelling journeys lead us right back home.

For those seeking an elevated evening, suite tickets (RM368-408) include light refreshments and premium views.

Regular seating ranges from RM238 to RM328, with various tiers offering different perspectives of this musical reunion.

Tickets are available through MPO’s website (mpo.com.my) or the DFP Box Office.

To make classical music accessible to all, Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients can purchase tickets at a special rate of RM50 with valid documentation.

[Box Office Details: Call 03-2331 7007 or email boxoffice@dfp.com.my

