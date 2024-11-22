Bin Zayed International Marks Opening Of KL Office In Style At Exchange 106

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global investment leader Bin Zayed International Group of Companies (BZI) today opened its latest office at the Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, heralding the firm’s entry into Southeast Asia.

This new venture, Bin Zayed International (M) Bhd, will be the launchpad for the firm’s operations in the region, unlocking greater access to investment opportunities and fuelling progress.

BZI’s expansion into Malaysia coincides with the burgeoning promise of Southeast Asia, which is expected to remain as one of the world’s fastest growing economies in the coming decade.

In 2023, ASEAN’s economy was the world’s fifth-largest, with a nominal GDP of USD 3.8 trillion.

The region is projected to rank fourth globally by 2030. Having established a strong presence in other key global markets, including Europe and the Middle East, BZI now seeks to drive growth and innovation within Southeast Asia’s dynamic business landscape.

Our presence in Malaysia marks another step forward in our journey from local roots in the United Arab Emirates to global expansion. As Southeast Asia stands poised to become an economic powerhouse, we are dedicated to becoming stakeholders in this region by contributing to this growth and fostering widespread prosperity. Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Bin Zayed International Group of Companies

The establishment of BZI’s new entity in Malaysia is strategically designed to leverage the country’s prime location within the region and its valuable resources, including robust infrastructure, digital connectivity, skilled workforce, and strong relationships with neighbouring countries.

With a solid regulatory framework and in-depth expertise in Shariah-compliance, Malaysia stands as an international leader in Islamic finance, enabling the firm to tap into a broader client base.

As part of this strategic expansion plan, BZI has committed to bringing USD 2 billion into Malaysia within the next five years to propel the country’s economic ambitions.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul highlighted Malaysia’s growing appeal to international investors.

We support BZI’s mission to drive global investments into Malaysia and the broader region. The government looks forward to working with the Group in line with the Madani Economy Framework to shape a brighter future for all Malaysians.” Tan Sri Johari Abdul

Founded in 1988 by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Al Nahyan, a prominent businessman and member of the United Arab Emirates’ royal family, BZI is a leading global conglomerate with diverse business interests.

The Group has pioneered investments across multiple continents, investing billions of US dollars across various sectors including construction, energy, trading, real estate, technology, education and financial services.

The opening of BZI (M) Bhd was celebrated with a two-part event. The day began with an exclusive ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Zayed Al Nahyan, with his son Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in attendance.

Also present were Sheikh Midhat Kidwai, Group Managing Director of Bin Zayed Group; Datuk Seri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy, Managing Director of Bin Zayed International (M) Bhd; as well as members of BZI’s Board of Directors and other key personnel.

This was followed by a formal grand opening ceremony in the evening.

The gala brought together governmental officials, prominent industry leaders, and foreign dignitaries, highlighting the importance of the firm’s presence in Kuala Lumpur.

Distinguished attendees included Prince Abdul Hakeem Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei; Betty Oyella Bigombe, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda, and Lada Phumas, Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia.

Adding star power to the event, renowned film icon Datuk Shah Rukh Khan was among the guests.

Meanwhile, reaffirming the firm’s commitment to making a lasting impact on the regional economy, Shamir Kumar Nandy said: “We want to build a future we all want. We do this by passionately owning the vision, and relentlessly pursuing it. We will focus on what we can do better than any other organisation in the world and that will be our path to success. In a rapidly changing world, we must always be able to predict what’s next and have the flexibility to evolve in a responsive and relevant way.”

