[Photos] SMOOTH NIGHTS: Where Hong Kong Meets Kuala Lumpur

Carlsberg has created more than just an event—they’ve crafted an experience that flows as smoothly as its signature pour.
The ‘World of Smooth’ at the historic Zhongshan Building in the Kampung Attap neighbourhood of Kuala Lumpur isn’t just another pop-up; it’s a celebration of what happens when great beer meets great moments.
For three extraordinary days starting today (21 November), this cultural landmark transforms into a haven where Hong Kong’s vibrant spirit meets Malaysian hospitality.
The familiar green glow of Carlsberg illuminates spaces where art, music, and flavour converge, creating an atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and thoroughly contemporary.
Through the lens of one rain-soaked evening, these images capture the moments when smoothness isn’t just tasted—it’s seen, felt, and lived.
Where Cultures Flow Together
As night goes on, the ‘World of Smooth’ at Zhongshan Building proves itself more than just another event – it’s become a living, breathing testament to how cultures merge and memories are made in modern Malaysia.
Something magical has taken shape between the steam of spicy buns and the crisp crack of perfectly chilled cans of Carlsberg Smooth Draught.
The rain, rather than dampening spirits, has added its own cinematic quality to the evening.
Like the best Hong Kong movies of the ’90s, it’s transformed ordinary moments into something extraordinary.
Couples sharing umbrellas, friends huddled over steaming food, and strangers becoming companions under the shelter of history – these are the scenes that will linger long after the lights dim.
Want to Get Smooth?
Carlsberg’s World of Smooth is giving beer lovers a chance to dive into their own cinematic moments.
Head to www.worldofsmooth.my to score a complimentary Carlsberg Smooth Draught – your ticket to the smoothest night in KL.
For the true smooth hunters out there, here’s the inside track: Be one of the first 300 daily adventurers to embark on what might be the city’s most refreshing treasure hunt.
The mission? Track down four hop stamps hidden throughout the venue’s atmospheric nooks and corners.
Your reward? A coveted Carlsberg Smooth Draught x Loka Made tote bag—a limited-edition piece as smooth as the experience itself.