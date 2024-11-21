Discounts, Festivities & More: This Weekend Is Packed With Things To See & Do

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there’s a 50% discount on all museum tickets and some Christmas bazaars are starting early. It’s not too late to embrace the season of giving by donating to help feed stray animals as well.

Machino’s Moving Out Sale | From 20 Nov until stocks last | Machino SS2 Showroom | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Local footwear brand Machino is moving out soon and needs help to clear the remaining stock. If you’re looking for new footwear and other fashionable items for the holidays, this is your chance to get all the shopping done! Purchases are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags to support eco-friendly practices.

50% Discount on All Museums | 22-24 Nov | All museums | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

To celebrate two years of Madani, all museum tickets are half-off. This is a great opportunity to visit museums such as the Muzium Negara, the Textile Museum, the National Art Gallery, and more.

Colour Pop! | 22-24 Nov | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Step into a world bursting with colours and fun at Colour Pop! Other than a fashion show, there are workshops just as a colourful Bearbrick workshop, DIY colourful tote bag, face painting, and more. Guests get to browse colourful fashionable items and handicrafts at the market and take lots of memorable photos too.

Wenbane | 22 Nov-22 Dec | GMBB | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

Image: Zontiga/IG

As part of Immersio 2024, Wenbane is an immersive art exhibition by Zontiga inspired by a journey into the transformative power of nature. The exhibition weaves photography and movement into three thematic chapters: Confinement, Resolve, and Solitude. Viewers are guided from the claustrophobic confined of urban life to the serene expanse of the natural world.

Be My Furever Home & Jingle Bazaar | 23-24 Nov | Jaya One | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Join Pads & Paws KL and Second Chance Animal Society for a fun-filled weekend by helping rescued animals find new forever homes. There’ll be pet adoptions and a bazaar to shop for all your furkids’ needs. There are also educational talks by experts where you can learn more about pet care, nutrition, and grooming your pets.

Ladies’ Weekend | 23-24 Nov | TGV Suria KLCC | 1pm onwards | RM35

TGV Suria KLCC is holding a Ladies’ Weekend to celebrate the release of the film Wicked. Guests get to enjoy a girly glam corner, make charms, enjoy a witches’ brew, belt out Ariana Grande’s songs, and even join the best-dressed contest. There’ll be gifts to win too! Remember to get your tickets from TGV’s official website here to avoid disappointment.

Pet Matchmaking | 23-24 Nov | Ssavoury, PJ | 3pm-10pm | Free public event

At the Pet Matchmaking event, pets get to compete for Best Dressed and find their playmates in matchmaking games. Other activities include attending a pet wedding ceremony and swim time with your pets. Remember to RSVP by filling in the Google Form here.

Pickleball Fest | 23 Nov-1 Dec | MyTownKL | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

Learn how to play pickleball at the Pickleball Fest in Town Park, MyTOWNKL. If you’re feeling competitive, you can sign up to compete in the tournament too. Paddles and balls are provided so you just need to turn up and get ready to play! Remember to get your tickets from Ticket2U here.

Baju Kurung Making & Tulang Belut | 24 Nov | Semua House | 2.30pm-5pm | RM150/pax

Fashion designer Salikin Sidek will guide participants in a hands-on workshop to make baju kurung using the Tulang Belut sewing method. The fee is inclusive of fabrics and kits. To register, fill out the Google Form here.

BWM Christmas Fair | 30 Nov | Badan Warisan Heritage Centre | 10am to 5pm | Min RM 10 donation/pax

Badan Warisan Malaysia’s Christmas Fair promises delightful surprises ranging from artisan crafts to delicious baked goods. Come check out the fair if you’re hunting for holiday gifts or enjoy a little self-indulgence. Other activities include fun games for the family with prizes up for grabs.

Pets Payung Pets Food Drive | Until 1 Dec | Any Pet Lovers Centre outlet | 10am-10pm

Pet Lovers Centre is holding its 6th annual Pet Food Drive to help feed stray and rehomed animals. To help, visit any Pet Lovers Centre outlets nationwide to donate by purchasing any of the listed food options. All 100% of the food donations will be equally distributed to four beneficiaries: Paws Animal Welfare Shelter, Homeless & Orphan Pets Exist (HOPE), Cat Beach Sanctuary, and Second Chance Animal Society.

This year, Pet Lovers Centre also introduced the Manja Gang, the faces of the campaign. The Manja Gang is comprised of Rambo, an innocent male puppy; Oyen Angels, a typical Malaysian Oyen triplet (Som, Komla, and Cheng Zir); Elvin, an older, paralysed and introspective male dog; and Cookie, a sophisticated urban cat with fancy tastes.

Christmas Colourama | 23 Nov-25 Dec | Sunway Velocity Mall | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Sunway Velocity Mall is holding several creative workshops to usher in the festive month. Guests can learn how to make slow-preparation coffee with Illy Caffe, make their own Christmas Ball (Bauble), mini Christmas tree, a Christmas wreath, a Christmas Flower Coaster, or Christmas cookies. There are also workshops to make a candy cane sugar scrub, a candle, a candy cane kiss lip balm, and Holly Jolly soap.

Culture Shock Exhibition | Until 12 Jan 2025 | Cziplee | 11am-6pm | Free public event

Cultprint is thrilled to announce “Culture Shock,” an exciting group exhibition curated by Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic. The exhibit showcases an eclectic collection of works by prominent and emerging artists from around the world such as Ernest Zacharevic, Sheena Liam, Azmi Hussin, Bibichun, Bono Stellar, Cloakwork, Isaac Cordal, Kenji Chai, Low Chee Peng, Martha Cooper, Sam Lo, Sliz, TAZONE, Teebai, Trina Teoh, and Yok & Sheryo.

