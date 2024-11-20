New Kid On The Block: Bolt’s GM Afzan Tells Us What Makes ‘Em Different

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bolt launched its ride-hailing services in the Klang Valley a few weeks ago, a little earlier than the other new ride-hailing companies such as Lalamove and Kummute.

To find out more about Bolt’s arrival in Malaysia as a disruptive force in the ride-hailing market, TRP spoke with Bolt Malaysia’s general manager, Afzan Lutfi.

With several ride-hailing companies in play, we wanted to know what Bolt Malaysia brings to the ride-hailing scene that might set it apart from the other companies.

Afzan said Bolt Malaysia runs its operations frugally and efficiently to allow drivers to earn more through multiple supply campaigns designed to boost driver income and maximise earning potential while keeping things affordable for passengers.

Bolt Malaysia believes that ride-hailing is not a winner-take-all market and that its unique approach complements the market’s wants and needs.

Afzan Lutfi, Bolt Malaysia general manager. Image: Bolt

To ensure they provide the best services, they listened to drivers’ feedback to inform their local business model and follow a strategy centered on three key pillars: earnings, driver-first features, and safety.

For example, Bolt Malaysia understands that drivers worry about dynamic commission rates that can go well above the 20% commission ceiling rate set by APAD.

To help drivers, Bolt Malaysia capped its rates at 15% during the launch period. The company believes if they take care of the drivers, they will also take care of the passengers.

As for driver-first features, Bolt’s app is tailored based on direct driver feedback to create a driver-friendly experience. Drivers can manually accept rides by default and have the option to enable auto-accept when they want to.

Afzan shared that drivers can set their pickup radius so they can control how far they travel to pick up passengers.

Our approach emphasises incentives over penalties, creating an empowering environment for drivers. Afzan Lutfi, Bolt Malaysia general manager

When Bolt Malaysia first launched, some raised worries about the low fares affecting drivers’ incomes. Afzan shared that Bolt Malaysia offers drivers multiple options for accessing the money, such as early cash-out options.

He said Bolt aims to provide flexible earning opportunities for people in Klang Valley, adding that drivers are given incentives and not punishments. Bolt also provides additional opportunities for drivers such as vehicle financing, fuel discounts, and maintenance discounts.

Afzan Lutfi, Bolt’s General Manager, Malaysia stands with his dedicated team, ready to bring Bolt’s innovative ride-hailing service to the streets of Kuala Lumpur. Image: Bolt

What about the safety features for drivers and passengers?

Afzan said safety is a top priority and Bolt has developed a comprehensive suite of features to help everyone feel secure while using Bolt.

Some of the safety measures include:

Background checks – Drivers are fully licensed as e-hailing operators by APAD and must hold a valid PSV license and an e-hailing Vehicle Permit. They also undergo a thorough vetting process that includes background checks, photo verification, and real-time selfie verification.

– Drivers are fully licensed as e-hailing operators by APAD and must hold a valid PSV license and an e-hailing Vehicle Permit. They also undergo a thorough vetting process that includes background checks, photo verification, and real-time selfie verification. Passenger Selfie Verification – Confirming passenger identities gives extra assurance to drivers too.

– Confirming passenger identities gives extra assurance to drivers too. In-App Emergency Contact – Drivers and passengers can reach emergency services directly through the app.

– Drivers and passengers can reach emergency services directly through the app. Ride Monitoring – The Bolt team receives an alert if the ride goes off-course and promptly checks in with both driver and passenger.

– The Bolt team receives an alert if the ride goes off-course and promptly checks in with both driver and passenger. Ride Check – This feature engages when a vehicle remains still for too long. Users will be prompted to confirm their safety or access emergency options if needed.

– This feature engages when a vehicle remains still for too long. Users will be prompted to confirm their safety or access emergency options if needed. 24/7 Live Support – Drivers and passengers can access real-time support from a dedicated team for assistance.

– Drivers and passengers can access real-time support from a dedicated team for assistance. Share Location feature – The Share Location feature allows passengers and drivers to share their trip status with trusted contacts.

– The Share Location feature allows passengers and drivers to share their trip status with trusted contacts. Rating systems for drivers and passengers – The rating system promotes mutual respect between drivers and passengers. The Rider Rating feature helps riders understand behaviours that contribute to a positive experience and notify them if their actions raise driver concerns.

– The rating system promotes mutual respect between drivers and passengers. The Rider Rating feature helps riders understand behaviours that contribute to a positive experience and notify them if their actions raise driver concerns. Phone numbers are masked– Phone numbers are masked during interactions to maintain privacy and chats have a profanity filter. If the passenger or driver feels uncomfortable, the in-app audio recording feature allows them to capture audio. The audio recording is securely stored and only accessible if submitted to Customer Support as part of a safety case.

Will Bolt consider having a women-only ride-hailing option in the future?

Afzan acknowledged the safety aspect of this and shared that Bolt has a Women-Only ride in other countries.

However, for now in Malaysia, it’s currently under consideration in the future. For now, Bolt Malaysia said its comprehensive safety features aim to safeguard all passengers. Afzan said Bolt Malaysia will continue listening to user feedback and continuously refine its platform as it grows to meet the diverse transportation needs of its passengers.

When asked if Bolt Malaysia intends to expand its other services such as food delivery services, Afzan said the company is focused on its ride-hailing service in the initial phase. Once the ride-hailing service is established well, the company will look forward to expanding its list of services in Malaysia.

Any advice for those dipping their toes into entrepreneurship?

Since entrepreneurship is a long journey, TRP asked Afzan to share some lessons that have stayed or resonated with him.

Throughout his journey in entrepreneurship in the tech and mobility scene, Afzan said several key lessons have consistently resonated with him and profoundly shaped his approach to business.

The first is the importance of adaptability, a crucial skill in an ever-changing industry. Afzan explained that success depends on the ability to pivot quickly in response to changing consumer needs, regulations, and market dynamics.

He added that it’s also important to listen to customers as it drives relevance and helps businesses deliver informed and tailored solutions to real customer challenges.

As always, team collaboration and culture truly matter to build a strong, diverse, and innovative team. Afzan said this is key when it comes to executing complex initiatives.

Last but not least, always pay attention to local insights but also keep a “global vision.” This helps one to recognize each market’s unique needs and build scalable solutions.

Thus, it’s no surprise that he would give young entrepreneurs similar advice. Afzan advised young entrepreneurs to start with a clear purpose and stay focused on the impact they want to create.

A strong sense of purpose will keep you resilient through challenges. Afzan Lutfi, Bolt Malaysia general manager

Afzan also encourages young entrepreneurs to seek mentors and be open to continuous learning. He explained that surrounding yourself with experienced people and being receptive to feedback can help you navigate challenges that crop up and refine your approach.

Be resourceful and adaptable. Maximise what you have, embrace creative solutions, and persevere through setbacks. Resilience is often the key to unlocking growth. Afzan Lutfi, Bolt Malaysia general manager

