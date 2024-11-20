Jom Kosong @ Tealive To Fund 1 Million School Meals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tealive, the top Southeast Asian lifestyle tea brand, today pledged to provide one million free school meals in support of the Jom Kosong campaign, an initiative of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to promote zero-sugar options.

In announcing this today, Loob Holding Sdn Bhd founder and CEO Bryan Loo said for each cup sold under the campaign, 20 sen would be contributed to the Tealive School Meals Fund.

“We will contribute directly to Yayasan Didik Negara (YDN) which runs the school meals programme and we understand that RM3.5 million is required to fund one million meals,” he said.

(From left) Bryan Yeow, Director of Special Projects & International Business of Loob Holding; Datuk William Ng, President of Small and Medium Enterprises Association (SAMENTA) Malaysia; Bryan Loo, Founder and CEO of Loob Holding; Dr Fuziah Salleh, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN); Datuk Roziah binti Abudin, Deputy Secretary General (Domestic Trade) of KPDN and Nazrin Shashadin, Head of Programme Coordination & Distribution for Yayasan Didik Negara, during the launch of Tealive’s Jom Kosong campaign.

Tealive will officially kick off its Jom Kosong campaign on Dec 1 and Loo is confident the targeted amount will be raised within one year, depending on the number of customers who support its Jom Kosong campaign.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Dr Fuziah Salleh, launched Tealive’s Jom Kosong campaign at the Tealive outlet at the Ministry premises. Also present were Hirudin bin Mohit, Deputy Director of Daily School Management Division (BPSH) under the Ministry of Education, and Mohd Razi bin Jaafar, YDN’s Acting CEO, as well as officials from the two Ministries.

Elaborating on its support for the Jom Kosong campaign, Loo said all Tealive customers had always been empowered to customise their drinks to their preference. They could opt for different sugar and even ice levels.

“Tealive wants to show our commitment in supporting this Ministry initiative and we thought it would be a noble effort to get our customers to raise funds together to provide school meals.

“We hope our customers will come forward to support this initiative, especially knowing that the 20-sen per cup goes directly to provide nutritious school meals for B40 children,” he said.

“Let us positively impact the community,” Loo added.

Tealive customers who contributed to the school meals programme will also get an acknowledgement in their drink receipts stating the amount they have contributed.

Those ordering on the Tealive app will also get the option to support this programme and their contribution will also be visible to them during their purchase journey within the app.

Dr Fuziah Salleh (right), Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, receiving Tealive’s Jom Kosong campaign plaque from Bryan Loo, Founder and CEO of Loob Holding, symbolising the commencement of this meaningful campaign.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.