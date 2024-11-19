Think You’re Malaysian? Let’s See If You Pass This Test!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Being Malaysian isn’t just about where you were born or that MyKad you carry around. It’s about the lifestyle, the quirks, the little rituals that make you nod and say, “That’s so us, lah!”

Whether you’re hustling in the chaos of KL city, chilling in a quaint town in Kelantan, or vibing with the rich culture of Sarawak, we’ve all got these oh-so-relatable habits.

So, buckle up and let’s see if you truly belong in the Malaysia Boleh club!

1. Getting Stuck in Traffic Jams

(Credit: Sayuti Zainudin via Malay Mail)

Holiday jam, no holiday jam, every single day jam! Traffic is practically written into our DNA. From crawling along the highways of Klang Valley to the festive season jams in Kuching that make you contemplate your entire existence (it’s a shared struggle 😩).

Traffic survival tip: Always keep snacks and water in the car, and take deep breaths. Zen mode, people, zen mode.

2. Topping Up Your Touch ‘n Go Card (or Prepping for Borneo Road Trips)

(Credit: pressfoto via Freepik)

Peninsular folks know the dread of realising your Touch ‘n Go card is empty right before the toll booth. Meanwhile, our friends in Sabah and Sarawak, who are toll-free (lucky lah!), it’s all about prepping your car for those epic, breathtaking road trips through hills and jungles. A journey from Kota Kinabalu to Sandakan? Gorgeous, yes. Predictable, no. Every Malaysian knows the importance of a well-stocked playlist or at least one dangdut banger.

Pro tip: Keep your card topped up or, if you’re on a Borneo adventure, bring snacks. And more snacks.

3. Late Nights at the Gerai, Mamak or Kopitiam

(Credit: Deva Darshan via Unsplash)

You haven’t lived if you haven’t had a teh tarik session that lasted til sunrise. Peninsular Malaysians flock to mamaks and gerais (food stalls) for endless roti canai and passionate football debates. Meanwhile, in East Malaysia, the kopitiams and food courts are just as lively. Ever had a midnight craving for kolok mee in Kuching or ngiu chap (beef noodle soup) in Kota Kinabalu? There’s something universal about Malaysians bonding over carbs and caffeine.

Must-try: Order roti telur bawang at the mamak, some keropok at the gerai, or manok pansoh (bamboo-cooked chicken) in Sarawak. Thank us later.

4. Celebrating ALL the Festivities

(Credit: Aniq Danial via Unsplash)

Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, Christmas—name a festival, and we’re there for the food, fireworks, and fellowship. And in Sabah? Kaamatan means rice wine, traditional dances, and merrymaking. Over in Sarawak, Gawai is all about open houses, cultural performances, and the sweet, potent taste of tuak. We’ll wear each other’s traditional outfits, share endless plates of lemang and kek lapis, and forget about our diet until next year.

Festive warning: You may find yourself dancing in traditional attire. Just go with it.

5. Speaking Bahasa Rojak

(Credit: tirachardz via Freepik)

“Eh, macha, wanna makan here or tapau ah?” Malaysians have fine-tuned the skill of mixing Malay, English, Chinese, Tamil, and whatever else works into one flavorful linguistic stew. Sarawakian slang? Expect a few Iban words like “ngirup” (drink) in there. And in Sabah, don’t be surprised when someone adds a casual “bah” to every sentence: “Come makan sini, bah!” It’s not just a language—it’s a celebration of everything muhi-bah!

True story: The more languages you can switch between in one breath, the more Malaysian you are.

6. Uniting Against the Angmohs

(Credit: via TRP)

We Malaysians may bicker over a million little things—politics, food preferences, and fashion habits—but let an outsider criticise us, and we’ll band together faster than you can say “lu apa hal?” Solidarity is key, and we take pride in defending our homegrown culture and traditions. It’s a unique brand of patriotism that reminds us of the bond we share despite our differences. United we stand, lah!

Ultimate show of unity: Standing up for our food, culture, or athletes when they’re criticised.

7. The World IS Our Parking Spot

(Credit: Buletin TV3 via X)

Malaysians have honed the skill of creative parking. Double parking, triple parking, or just inventing new spaces—if there’s room, we’ll definitely make it work! This holds true in cities like KL and Penang, and in crowded spots like Miri, where parking is scarce. We’ve mastered this to perfection, and let’s not forget the unwritten rule: Always leave your number on the dashboard if you’re blocking someone.

Be prepared: Be ready to answer angry calls from blocked-in drivers and respond with your most honest “Sorry, boss!”

8. And the Magic Word is: “Free”

(Credit: rawpixel.com via Freepik)

Nothing makes our hearts beat faster than the word “free.” Free samples, free concerts, free food? Of course we’re there, lah! From lining up at food fairs in KL to gathering for freebies at cultural festivals in Kota Kinabalu, it’s all about appreciating life’s best deals. It’s not stingy; it’s smart!

Life motto: If it’s free, it’s worth it.

9. Makan with Our Hands

(Credit: Best Ever Food Review Show via YouTube)

Eating with your hands is a full sensory experience. Nasi lemak, banana leaf rice, traditional Kadazan-Dusun meals—you name it! There’s an art to getting just the right mix of rice, gravy, and side dishes in one scoop, and if you’re still using utensils, you’re missing out. It’s messy, it’s flavorful, it’s MALAYSIAN!

Foodie tip: Master the technique of finger scooping for the ultimate flavour punch.

10. Taking Off Your Shoes

(Credit: The Spruce via ExpatGo)

SHOES. OFF. ALWAYS. It doesn’t matter if you’re visiting a friend, a relative, or even stepping into some stores and workplaces—leave those shoes at the door. It’s so ingrained in us that the idea of wearing shoes indoors just feels wrong.

Foot rules: Make sure your socks are clean, or just embrace wearing some good ol’ selipar so you can easily go barefoot.

11. The Great Petrol Dash

(Credit: Bernama via Malay Mail)

Everyone has heard the news that the government is removing blanket RON95 petrol subsidies. So, get ready for this scene again: rumours of a petrol price increase start circulating, and Malaysians (in the T15 category 🤑🤭) flock to the nearest petrol station. Suddenly, queues form and every pump is occupied as people try to beat the price jump. We don’t just fill up our tanks; we maximise every drop! The camaraderie (and occasional frustration) of queuing for petrol is a quintessential Malaysian experience that showcases our thriftiness.

Pro tip: Keep updated on price announcements and be ready to join the line—or pay up!

12. Home Team Spirit

(Credit: Choo Choy May via Malay Mail)

We Malaysians might have our differences, but when it’s game time, we’re all in. Whether it’s a nail-biting badminton match or an intense football game, we wear our national colours with pride and cheer our hearts out. There’s nothing like the buzz of watching a match at a packed mamak or stadium, all of us shouting “Malaysia Boleh!” together. And let’s be real, we’ve all joked about how winning tournaments might just earn us a “special” public holiday! So get ready to cheer, celebrate, and maybe score that extra day off!

Unforgettable moments: Cheering on our men’s doubles badminton legends, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, as they grabbed bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and being wowed by our diving queen and double Olympic medallist, Datuk Pandelela Rinong, alongside the ever-amazing two-time Olympian, Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

13. Kiasu Mode: ON

(Credit: Firdaus Latif via Malay Mail)

We Malaysians hate missing out! Whether it’s a new food trend, a restaurant that’s just opened, or the latest gadget release, we’ll queue for hours just to be the first to experience it. When kiasu (fear of missing out) mode is activated, you’ll see us lining up in droves, snapping photos for Instagram, and proudly declaring, “First!”. Our kiasu spirit is strong and unashamed.

Ultimate FOMO moment: Waiting in line for hours to get your hands on the newest salted egg yolk croissant—just for that perfect TikTok moment.

Welcome to the Malaysian Geng!

(Credit: Farhan Najib via Malay Mail)

If you’ve experienced any (or all) of these quirks, congratulations—you’re a bona fide Malaysian!

These shared habits, struggles, and celebrations define our daily lives and highlight our spirit of unity, togetherness, and muhibah, and make living in Malaysia even more vibrant and exciting.

But hey, this list is just the start. What other uniquely Malaysian quirks and habits do you think should be added? Share your thoughts and let’s celebrate what makes our lives so special!

