Pos Malaysia Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With 1,092 Additional Electric Motorcycles From MODENAS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia Berhad, the national post and parcel service provider, announced its latest sustainability initiative with the addition of 1,092 units o electric motorcycles to its fleet.

This move is a collaboration with MODENAS, the assembler of MEV-1 PRO, and leasing provider DRB-HICOM EZ-Drive Sdn Bhd (AVIS), showcasing a group-wide commitment to deliver cleaner and greener services for a better tomorrow.

The fleet expansion supports Pos Malaysia’s commitment to full electrification of its first-and last-mile delivery fleet by 2030, in line with its Net Zero goal by 2050. These motorcycles will be delivered in batches and join the company’s existing fleet of electric vehicles, including 220 electric motorcycles and 143 electric vans.

Besides the latest 1,092 MODENAS electric motorcycles, Pos Malaysia is also expected to add new electric vans to its growing fleet next year, reinforcing the company’s ongoing focus on reducing vehicle emissions and ultimately achieving 100% first- and last-mile green delivery by 2030.

Supporting the B2B Ecosystem with Practical EV Solutions

The MEV-1 PRO has been designed primarily for B2B purposes, meeting the specific needs and operational demands of logistics and delivery services. With its reliability and practicality, the MEV-1 PRO is a strong fit for business-focused applications, providing a robust and sustainable transportation solution for companies prioritising environmental impact.

In addition, MODENAS will expand the availability of EV motorcycles for the B2C market, with a more affordable model launching in Q1 2025 and broader B2C access planned for Q2 2025.

This phased approach allows MODENAS to cater to a range of users across the ecosystem, from businesses to individual consumers, while supporting Malaysia’s broader climate and sustainability goals.

MODENAS will provide comprehensive maintenance and servicing for the MEV-1 PRO through its nationwide service centre network, ensuring reliability and simplified upkeep for fleet operators.

The MEV-1 PRO has quickly become a preferred choice for Pos Malaysia due to its outstanding durability, battery efficiency, and power—qualities highly valued by the Pos Malaysia delivery team.

Designed to handle heavy loads, it supports a total capacity of up to 250 kg, including a rider weight of up to 100 kg and cargo up to 150 kg. With a maximum power output of 4.3 kW and the ability to climb inclines of up to 19 degrees, the MEV-1 PRO outperforms competing EV models, making it exceptionally capable for challenging delivery routes.

Expanding Fleet Readiness for a Sustainable Future

At the handover event at MODENAS’ headquarters, Fiona Liao, Pos Malaysia’s Group Chief Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, expressed the company’s dedication to reducing its environmental footprint.

At Pos Malaysia, we are mindful of our responsibility to reduce our environmental impact and actively do better for the planet. This is why, in March 2023, we boldly launched our Sustainability Roadmap with an ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 – making us the first logistics company in Malaysia to make that commitment. Since then, we have been on a mission to turn our operations greener and more sustainable, fully supporting and aligning with our country’s broader climate goals. Central to our path to Net Zero is the introduction and transition to electric vehicles, on which we have made tremendous progress. As a progressive organisation championing sustainability, we continue to make new strides today with the additional e-bikes from our strategic partners MODENAS and AVIS. We are confident that our expanded EV fleet will allow us to deliver more safely and efficiently while contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment for the communities we serve. Fiona Liao, Pos Malaysia’s Group Chief Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability Officer

Roslan Roskan, CEO of MODENAS, underscored the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable solutions.

The MEV-1 PRO electric motorcycle embodies our dedication to practical and eco-friendly transportation options for Malaysia’s B2B sector. We are excited to support Pos Malaysia’s green journey, and our upcoming B2C motorcycle offering will allow even more users to benefit from affordable, sustainable mobility. Roslan Roskan, CEO of MODENAS

Mohd Syahrul Yusuf, CEO of AVIS, highlighted the importance of corporate collaboration for impactful change.

AVIS is proud to partner with Pos Malaysia and MODENAS in this initiative, supporting not only greener logistics but also Malaysia’s broader environmental goals. Together, we’re making a meaningful contribution to clean air and sustainable cities, ensuring we meet the needs of today and tomorrow. Mohd Syahrul Yusuf, CEO of AVIS

Benefits Across the EV Ecosystem

This partnership strengthens Malaysia’s EV ecosystem, supporting a broad spectrum of stakeholders. With MODENAS’ focus on both B2B and B2C segments, AVIS’ sustainable leasing solutions, and Pos Malaysia’s growing EV fleet, the collaboration creates benefits across the value chain—from reducing emissions in the logistics sector to making affordable, eco-friendly mobility available to businesses and consumers alike.

Pos Malaysia’s Sustainability Roadmap addresses six key areas: delivery methods, fleet optimisation, green buildings, waste management, eco-consumerism, and responsible supply chain. The company has achieved over 2.8 million clean kilometres with its EV fleet, equivalent to circling the globe 71 times, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. In 2025, Pos Malaysia will add new electric vans, reinforcing its goal of a 100% electric first- and last-mile fleet by 2030.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.