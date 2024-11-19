Kehlani Is Finally Making Her Way To Kuala Lumpur As Part Of The “Crash World Tour” In Asia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kehlani, the Grammy-nominated and multi-talented R&B sensation is set to bring her globally celebrated CRASH WORLD TOUR to Kuala Lumpur on 21 February 2025 at Merdeka Hall, WTC KL.

This electrifying performance promises to be a night to remember, showcasing hits from her critically acclaimed albums and new music that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The CRASH WORLD TOUR represents Kehlani’s triumphant return to the international stage, marking a powerful era of her career filled with raw emotion, unmatched vocal prowess, and immersive performances.

Known for her soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and infectious stage presence, Kehlani has become a global sensation, amassing millions of fans and numerous awards and nominations.

So far, Kehlani has picked up over twenty gold and platinum RIAA certifications, tallied 9 billion streams, and garnered a pair of GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Best Urban Contemporary Album” for the gold-certified mixtape You Should Be Here and “Best R&B Performance” for the platinum single “Distraction.”

She has also appeared on soundtracks such as Suicide Squad: The Album, The Fate

of the Furious: The Album, and more. Along the way, the singer received the “Rule Breaker Award” from Billboard Women In Music and performed at Voodoo Music + More, Coachella, and beyond.

Kehlani reached a critical and creative high watermark with a sophomore offering, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. It not only bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also concluded 2020 on over a dozen year-end lists from Billboard, Esquire, Hypebeast, Nylon, Seventeen, Spin, Stereogum, The Guardian, and many more.

How to get tickets?

Artist Pre-Sale

Date: Monday, 25 November

Time: From 11am to 11:59pm

Visit https://www.kehlani.com/ for more info.

Exclusive Live Nation Pre-Sale

Date: Tuesday, 26 November

Time: From 11am to 11:59pm

Visit www.livenation.my for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access.

Public/General Sale

Date: Wednesday, 27 November

Time: From 10am onwards

Visit www.golive-asia.com or GoLive Ticketing App to purchase tickets.

