NIKI Announces Details For Buzz World Tour In Asia – Includes Seven Markets Across The Region

Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI, one of today’s most dynamic artists, is bringing her Buzz World Tour to Asia in 2025, produced by Live Nation. Following successful shows across North America and Europe at legendary venues such as the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) and OVO Arena at Wembley (London) this year, NIKI will kick off her Asia tour in February 2025, marking her debut show in Hong Kong and returning with stops in beloved cities such as Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore where she sold out shows in 2023.

“My Asia and Australia fans have been patiently waiting, and I am excited to finally announce the Buzz World Tour official dates and venues. I am so proud of this show and can’t wait to share it with everyone.” –NIKI

NIKI will be returning to perform in Kuala Lumpur for TWO DAYS on 25th & 26th February 2025 at Mega Star Arena.

TICKETS – KUALA LUMPUR: Tickets for shows in KL will be available starting with a Mastercard presale (details below) beginning Monday, November 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Thursday, November 28 at 12pm local time at nikizefanya.com.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Malaysia. Mastercard Presale starts Monday, November 25th, 10am and ends Wednesday, November 27th, 10am. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

LIVE NATION MALAYSIA PRESALE: Live Nation Malaysia members can secure tickets during the Live Nation pre-sale on Wednesday, November 27th, from 12pm to 11:59pm. Visit www.livenation.my for free membership sign up and pre-sale access.

PUBLIC SALES: Tickets to public will be available on Thursday, November 28th, from 12pm onwards via www.golive-asia.com.

2025 Asia Tour Dates:

Feb 9 – Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 5 & 7

Feb 11 & 12 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

Feb 14 & 16 – Jakarta, Beach City International Stadium

Feb 18 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Feb 20 – Taipei, Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)

Feb 22 – Bangkok, IMPACT, Exhibition Hall 5

Feb 25 & 26 – Kuala Lumpur, Mega Star Arena

About NIKI

NIKI’s third studio album, Buzz, released on August 9 via 88rising, captures the feeling of being on the precipice of discovery across thirteen introspective tracks. It includes fan favorites such as the summer anthem “Tsunami”, the astrologically-inspired “Blue Moon”, the playful lead single “Too Much of a Good Thing”, the bittersweet title track “Buzz”, and the emotionally raw “Did You Like Her In The Morning?”.

In Buzz, NIKI’s songwriting remains as intimate as ever, inspired by lane-paving female artists like Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon and Liz Phair, of whom influenced her confessional, honest lyrics and guitar-driven sound. To capture the album’s exploratory spirit, she tapped producers Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles) and Ethan Gruska (Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers) as collaborators, who helped bring a new depth to her creative and personal sea change.

For NIKI, things have been happening progressively since she was a high schooler in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she penned lovesick poems in English class and performed acoustic guitar covers of American pop songs on YouTube. With a six-string in hand, and her family and classmates cheering her on from the audience, Nicole Zefanya then staked her claim to global stardom as NIKI.

With over three billion streams worldwide, sold out shows on multiple continents, massive sets at festivals across the globe, front row seats at Paris Fashion Week, four songs on a Marvel film’s soundtrack, and some of the most phenomenal, confessional songs being released in 2024, NIKI has established an impressive career before turning 25.

