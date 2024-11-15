HÄFELE Opens New Showroom With Space-Maximising Home Solutions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Leading furniture fittings and architectural hardware specialist HÄFELE recently celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom at Plaza@Kelana Jaya on 24 October.

The showroom serves as a gateway to home space and smart living solutions, as well as premium home appliances, setting a new benchmark of modern yet efficient living for Malaysians.

At the grand opening, HÄFELE Malaysia Managing Director Daniel Chang highlighted how the brand’s German roots have become synonymous with high-quality, intelligent solutions for modern living.

“HÄFELE has honed its expertise in supplying over 25,000 specialist products ranging from hinges, handles, and door furniture to storage solutions, sliding door systems, home appliances, and lighting.”

“We continue to set new standards for premium home solutions, combining style, functionality, and durability,” he said during his opening speech.

The grand opening highlighted a range of innovative storage solutions, smart living concepts, and advanced appliances, all designed to maximise space and simplify daily routines.

One of its many innovations is the ARENApure Storage Series which features an ARENAplus coating to prevent items from slipping, all while offering a sleek, minimalist design with a high load capacity.

Here are a few of the home and storage solutions available for preview at the new HÄFELE showroom:

HÄFELE LeMans II Corner Solution

The LeMans II Corner Solution maximises hidden kitchen corner spaces with a 70% increase in storage area, ensuring smooth and quiet operation with its soft-close mechanism and supporting up to 25kg per tray.

Additionally, the AGENTine Storage Series, equipped with an antibacterial silver ion coating, provides superior hygiene and durability, combining rust resistance with removable, easy-to-clean components for practicality and longevity.

The diningAGENT System offers a highly customisable approach to kitchen organisation, allowing for flexible air-drying and storage options.

HÄFELE SLIDO Sliding Door Fittings

HÄFELE’s SLIDO Door Fittings offer flexibility and sleek design, accommodating various door types such as sliding and folding doors.

Each system is rigorously tested for durability, ensuring smooth operation over 100,00 cycles.

Compatible with wooden, glass, or aluminium doors, the Slido D-Line11 Series’ minimalist design hides the fittings, creating a floating door effect with a narrow 5± 2mm gap between the track and doorm making it a stylish and functional choice for any space.

HÄFELE PP9100Pro Smart Digital Locks

Pair off the HÄFELE doors with their very own digital locks such as the PP9100Pro, which features hands-free access through advanced 3D face recognition technology, delivering keyless entry along with top-tier security measures.

HÄFELE Slanted Hood

HÄFELE offers a range of kitchen appliances crafted to optimise daily kitchen routines. The Slanted Hood ensures efficiency in the kitchen with a wide 900mm suction area, gesture motion sensors, and an auto-clean feature.

The HÄFELE showroom is now open to the public, providing a unique space to explore the latest in home solutions and innovations.

The showroom operates from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, and on Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Visit the showroom at:

HÄFELE (M) SDN BHD

A-GF-08 & 09, Plaza @ Kelana Jaya

9, Jalan SS7/13B, SS7

47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Find out more about HÄFELE and their products at the HÄFELE official website.

