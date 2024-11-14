Having Trouble Saving Ringgits? You’re Not Alone!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

OK, so you’ve just gotten your paycheck, and for a brief moment, you’re feeling like a BOSS 👑💸

But then (cue dramatic music) reality hits! Rent, bills, groceries… poof! ✨ Just like that, your hard-earned cash disappears faster than you can say, “Where did all my money go ahh?!”

The Struggle is Way too Real!

For most of us, trying to save money feels like mission impossible. The Statistics Department tells us that 35% of Malaysian workers earn less than RM2,000 a month.

Sounds manageable, right? Well, not when Bank Negara says a “livable wage” in the city is RM2,700 for one person. And if you’re playing the family game of life, that number jumps to at least RM4,500.

(Credit: Bank Negara Malaysia. (2018). The Living Wage: Beyond Making Ends Meet)

Yikes! No wonder saving feels nearly hopeless when just covering the basics is already a struggle.

Why So Susah to Save?

RinggitPlus’s 2024 survey has some more sobering stats for ya. See, over half (53%) of Malaysians say that they’re living from paycheck to paycheck, spending as much as they earn or even more.

Meanwhile, only 33% say they can put away more than RM500 in monthly savings. And here’s the kicker—38% say they’d be in a tough spot in just three months or less if they ever lost their jobs. That’s enough to make anyone feel like robbing Peter to pay Paul.

When your wallet says “Maggie time” 🍜😩

But don’t throw in the towel just yet! A whopping 95% of folks are taking steps to be financially savvy, like cutting back on eating out and tracking expenses like a hawk.

Still, 55% are feeling anxious, frustrated, or downright cash-tastrophic about their financial situation.

So, if your paycheck is already as stretched as a rubber band, how on earth can you save?

Saving Doesn’t Have to Be a Squeeze!

Well, here’s the thing. Even the tiniest savings can grow into a mountain of cash with the right tools. Enter MAE by Maybank—the app that makes saving, budgeting, and spending feel like a walk in the park!

Picture a piggy bank that saves for you. That’s exactly what Tabung on the MAE app does. Whether you’re saving for a shiny new ride, the wedding of your dreams, or a wanderlust holiday. Tabung has got you covered!

Oh, and here’s the bonus—new Maybank customers can snag RM0.50 every day just for depositing RM500 into Tabung.

Sweet Welcome Deals with Maybank’s MAE

Maybank’s got you covered with awesome promotions for new customers, making saving feel easy and super rewarding:

Sign up for MAE Wallet using the code “JOMMAE” and instantly score RM10.

Deposit RM500 into MAE Tabung and collect a daily RM0.50 bonus til December 31, 2024.

Grow Your Money with Maybank’s Extra Perks

Already a Maybank customer? You can take advantage of these sweet savings offers:

Earn 3.70% p.a. with an online-only e-Islamic Fixed Deposit-i (until November 30).

Get an impressive 5.08% p.a. when you place a 6-month Fixed Deposit/Islamic Fixed Deposit—just keep 30% of it in your Current/Savings/Daily Fund-i account. It’s like getting a bonus just for being smart with your money! (until November 30, 2024).

Win RM1 Million with MAE!

Maybank is giving you a chance to win RM1 million! From now until December 31, simply make at least five eligible transactions with the MAE app:

Pay for purchases using Scan & Pay.

Set a minimum RM500 savings goal with Tabung.

Shop online with Maybank2u and other selected transactions.

Every transaction boosts your chances, and one lucky winner will be picked each month. Plus, you can enjoy shopping discount vouchers summore when you use Maybank2u Online Banking.

Don’t miss out! Start using the MAE app today and you could become a MAEllionaire 🤑 💰💸 👑

Time to Start Saving!

So life can get pretty pricey, and saving is easier said than done. But with MAE, saving doesn’t have to be so tough. Whether you’re just starting or looking to level up your savings game, MAE’s smart features and awesome rewards can help turn saving into a reality.

Download the MAE app and begin your savings journey with Maybank. Remember that you deserve to thrive, not just survive!

